MCPS Summer Meals Program will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

Thursday, July 11, 2024

The series of Eco Evenings hosted by Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Edith Lozada, Spanish communications specialist and Spanish language public information officer at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); Carmen Hernández, senior network builder at Impact Silver Spring; and Pedro Rodriguez, consul of El Salvador. The show will air on Friday, July 12 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio program will start with a discussion about the MCPS Summer Meals Program. This program provides free, nutritious meals to children and students who are 18 years of age or younger. Its goal is to address the nutrition gap during the summer break by offering breakfast and lunch from Monday through Friday. Additionally, the annual Drive for Supplies distribution event will take place at Parkland Middle School on Friday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last. Families in need are welcome to come and collect new and gently used school supplies. The supplies come from MCPS students and staff who collect and donate them as they clean out lockers, desks, and closets at the end of the school year. Ms. Lozada will provide all the details.

The second half of the show will focus on Eco Evenings, which are organized by Montgomery County's Department of Environmental Protection in collaboration with the nonprofit organization Impact Silver Spring. The series of Eco Evenings will take place at the Serenity Garden, which is located at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road. These events will provide opportunities to learn about summer activities, gardening and more. For more information, please contact Carmen Hernández at 240-427-7386.

The radio program will conclude with information about Entrepreneur Week, organized by the Consulate General of El Salvador in Silver Spring. This event provides local entrepreneurs and artisans with the opportunity to showcase their products. Handmade items will be available for purchase during the consulate's regular hours of operation. Consul Rodríguez will also discuss the process and requirements for obtaining and renewing passports. With the summer holidays approaching, many residents choose to travel, making it essential to have a valid passport.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

