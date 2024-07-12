Six Elected Democratic National Delegates from the 24th Congressional District of Florida Endorse Joe Biden for President

24th Congressional Delegates President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris

Delegates stand united for Joe Biden!

The choice is clear - Joe Biden is the leader our nation needs to move forward with integrity, unity, and progress.” — Community Council-woman Elect Linda Joseph

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The six elected Democratic National Delegates from the 24th Congressional District of Florida, Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Linda Joseph, Edith Owens, Joe Geller, William Aristide, and Elizabeth Judd, proudly announce their endorsement of Joe Biden for President of the United States.

With unwavering support, the delegates firmly believe that Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are the only option to protect our democracy and lead our nation forward.

In a time of unprecedented challenges and uncertainty, Joe Biden has demonstrated the leadership, empathy, and experience needed to guide our country through these turbulent times. His dedication to uniting Americans, restoring integrity to the White House, and addressing the pressing issues facing our nation make him the clear choice for President.

The 24th Congressional District Delegates have carefully considered the candidates and their platforms, and it is clear that Joe Biden's vision for America aligns with our values and priorities.

From healthcare and economic recovery to racial justice and climate change, Joe Biden has put forth comprehensive plans that will benefit all Americans and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.

As we approach the upcoming election, we urge all voters to join us in supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Together, we can build a stronger, more inclusive America where every voice is heard and every person is valued. Let us stand united in our commitment to democracy and progress.

Furthermore, it is essential to recognize that leadership is not about a single speech or public statement. It is about making sound decisions, demonstrating integrity, and appointing qualified individuals to assist in governance. Joe Biden's cabinet members have not been accused or convicted of crimes, highlighting his commitment to ethical leadership.

In stark contrast, many of Trump's appointees have faced legal issues, including guilty pleas, indictments, and incarceration. Clearly Project 2025 will be disruptive to our present system of government. If put into effect it will destroy our American way of life.

"The choice is clear - Joe Biden is the leader our nation needs to move forward with integrity, unity, and progress." Said: Community Council-woman Elect Linda Joseph

For more information on Joe Biden's policies and vision for America, please visit his official campaign website at www.joebiden.com.

For press interviews contact:

Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, or Linda Joseph

24th Congressional District Delegates

Miami-Dade Democratic Party

786-486-7217

Ikjconsultant@gmail.com

###

Project 2025