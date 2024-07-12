Visit Billings Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Continuing Commitment to Inclusivity

Since obtaining the CAC designation in 2022, the Visit Billings team continues to lead the way in inclusive travel by recertifying as a Certified Autism Center™

BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Further cementing their dedication to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment, Visit Billings renews its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This certification, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), requires staff to complete training on how to better welcome and support autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

“Autism and sensory disorder training can make such a huge difference in ensuring visitors to Billings are welcomed, feel safe, and enjoy their visit to our amazing city. We are proud to be Montana’s first destination leadership organization to become a CAC,” says Alex Tyson, executive director of Visit Billings.

Since first earning the CAC designation in 2022, the Visit Billings team has had the mindset of a more accessible community to visitors alike, as well as enhancing the local business landscape. Tourism partners like ZooMontana, EagleMount, the United Way of Yellowstone County, Billings Chamber of Commerce, and the Historic Billings Depot have joined Visit Billings in their efforts.

“Visit Billings’ commitment to inclusivity sets a great example for other destination organizations. We commend their ongoing efforts to foster an environment where everyone feels included, welcomed and supported,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for destinations and organizations around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Visit Billings

Visit Billings is the brand built to represent the Billings Convention and Visitors Bureau (BCVB) and the Billings Tourism Business Improvement District (BTBID). Visit Billings is managed by the Billings Chamber of Commerce. The Visit Billings team is committed to welcoming visitors to Billings for leisure, sports, and business needs to help grow the local visitor economy.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.