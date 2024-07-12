Traffic fatalities in Arizona dip slightly in 2023

PHOENIX – Traffic fatalities in Arizona decreased slightly in 2023 but are still near all-time highs, according to the state’s annual report on motor vehicle crashes on all roads, including local streets.

There were 1,307 traffic fatalities across the state last year, a decrease of 0.98% compared to 2022, according to the 2023 Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report. Figures show crashes associated with alcohol impairment and inappropriate speed or speeding continue to be leading causes of deaths and injuries, providing an urgent reminder for Arizonans to avoid engaging in unsafe driving behaviors.

Fewer pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities occurred in 2023. Pedestrian fatalities fell by 12.3% and bicyclist fatalities were 10.2% lower than in 2022. Despite these improvements, the 1,307 traffic fatalities in 2023 is the second-highest annual fatality total ever recorded in Arizona and only slightly behind the 1,320 deaths recorded in 2022.

The Arizona Department of Transportation produces the annual Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report, which is a compilation of traffic crash reports provided by law enforcement agencies around the state. The document reflects reported crash data for all Arizona roadways, including city streets, county roads, reservation roads and state highways.

While the number of traffic fatalities were down by about 1% in 2023 compared to 2022, the total number of crashes on all of Arizona’s roadways was up 1.6%, 122,247 in 2023 compared to 120,356 in 2022.

The statistics show that, like in previous years, crashes and fatalities are overwhelmingly driven by driver behavior, primarily involving speed, impairment, and failure to use seat belts.

“Every fatality represents someone’s loved one,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We need everyone using the roads to work together to reduce these preventable crashes, and we’re working with partners around the state on safety strategies to help meet ADOT’s vision of safely connecting people.”

But ADOT, which maintains the state highway system, can’t do it alone. More traffic fatalities occurred on local roads (828) than on state highways (479), and urban areas saw nearly twice as many fatalities (853) as rural areas (454).

Among factors cited, speed – determined by law enforcement to be unlawful or too fast for conditions – was reported in crashes resulting in 446 fatalities and 20,682 injuries during 2023. This accounted for 34.1% and 38.2% of the totals, respectively. During 2022, speed was a factor in 436 fatalities and 20,137 injuries.

Alcohol-related fatalities have increased in each of the past four years. The 332 killed in alcohol-related crashes represent 25.4% of all traffic fatalities. Male drivers were involved in 72.7% of crashes where alcohol was involved. Drivers ages 25-34 accounted for 35.4% of alcohol-related fatal crashes. Most alcohol-related crashes occur on weekends and at night.

"Everyone expects to come home when they leave their house,” said Jesse Torrez, Director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. "Speed, distracted driving along with helmet and seat belt usage are a conscious choice. All of these choices can save lives. We have to remind ourselves and others to take a moment and think about home."

There were 258 motorcyclist fatalities in crashes during 2023, which is the highest figure in at least 20 years and an 11.2% increase from 232 during 2022. There are more motorcyclists than ever on Arizona’s roads. Since 2019, Arizona has seen a 33% increase in motorcycle registrations, going from 209,719 to 279,569.

Overall, failure to use a safety device, such as a seat belt or helmet, saw fewer fatalities and injuries in 2023 than 2022. In 2023, there were 361 fatalities and 3,239 injuries, while 2022 saw 376 fatalities and 3,301 injuries.

The report shows that at least 8,657 drivers involved in collisions during 2023 were engaged in “distracted driving behavior” and 62 of these distracted drivers were involved in fatal crashes. These figures are likely undercounts because drivers may not admit they were distracted or because a distracted driver died in a crash.

The 2023 Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report and reports for previous years are available at azdot.gov/CrashFacts.