State Route 80 has a new, modern bridge over the San Pedro River

PHOENIX – A new State Route 80 bridge spanning the San Pedro River at St. David is designed to serve residents and visitors for the next 75 years, upgrading connections with Southeastern Arizona communities including Benson, Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed major construction on the $9.7 million project. The result is a 428-foot, three-span welded steel plate girder bridge to carry the approximately 6,000 vehicles using this route each day.

In addition to creating a modern bridge to replace one that had served the area since 1960, the project replaced guardrails and pavement markings and created wide shoulders. Some work, including final striping, will continue through early August.

The project minimized delays on this popular tourist route by keeping a single lane open and maintaining traffic flow throughout.

For more information, please visit SR 80: San Pedro Bridge Replacement Project in St. David at azdot.gov/projects > Southcentral District.

This improvement supports ADOT’s commitment to safeguarding Arizona’s investment in highway pavement and bridges. The SR 80 San Pedro Bridge replacement was built primarily with federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Program funding along with state matching funds. It was scheduled through annual updates to ADOT’s five-year construction program.