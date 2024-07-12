Submit Release
New Mexico receives additional federal assistance following South Fork and Salt wildfires and flooding 

SANTA FE– Today, President Joe Biden authorized an amendment to the major disaster declaration for the state of New Mexico, providing additional disaster assistance in response to the South Fork Fire, Salt Fire, and subsequent, continuous, flooding that began on June 17, 2024. 

 

Under the President’s major disaster declaration issued for the state on June 20, federal funding was made available to help individuals, households, and businesses. Public assistance, including debris removal (Categories A and B), was also provided for Lincoln and Otero counties, including the Mescalero Apache Tribe. 

 

This amendment adds public assistance federal funding for permanent work, categories C through G: 

Category C: Roads and bridges  

Category D: Water control facilities  

Category E: Public buildings and contents  

Category F: Public utilities  

Category G: Parks, recreational, and other facilities 

 

The amendment also adds federal funding for individual assistance and public assistance for Rio Arriba and San Juan counties, impacted by flooding. This provides assistance to individuals, households, and businesses, as well as public assistance to repair damaged facilities and other emergency-related work.  

 

Further designations may be made if requested by the state and justified by the results of ongoing damage assessments. 

 

Individuals in Lincoln County, Otero County including the Mescalero Apache Tribe, San Juan County, and Rio Arriba County who have been affected by the South Fork and Salt fires or flooding can apply for assistance from FEMA through the following ways: 

·         Visit a Disaster Resource and Recovery Center Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

o    Horton Complex, 237 Service Road, Ruidoso 

o    Mescalero Apache School, 249 White Mountain Dr., Mescalero 

·         Apply online atwww.DisasterAssistance.gov. 

·         Call the FEMA application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. 

