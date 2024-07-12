Human Trafficking Posters Featured at Country Thunder for First Time

CANADA, July 12 - Released on July 12, 2024

Provincial Anti-Interpersonal Violence Campaigns Showing Promising Results

500 posters, as part of the Government of Saskatchewan's human trafficking campaign, will be featured for the first time at the Craven Country Thunder music festival this weekend to raise awareness about the risk of trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The campaign, launched in May, has seen posters placed in high traffic locations across the province, including restaurants, gas stations and libraries.

Saskatchewan continues to see promising results from its efforts to combat interpersonal violence and human trafficking. The most recent phase of the Government of Saskatchewan's 'Face the Issue' social media campaign, which launched in April and ran until June, was shown or played approximately 7.7 million times across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and Spotify. The social media video series targeted 18- to 24-year-olds to raise awareness about the potential red flags of abusive relationships.

In total, the campaign videos reached over 370,000 unique users across all platforms. As a result of the campaign, approximately 9,000 individuals also visited the 211 interpersonal violence and abuse web portal to learn more about programs and services for survivors of abuse.

"The more we can do to increase awareness about what abuse and exploitation look like and the resources available to address them, the better prepared we will all be, as a province, to take a stand against this serious issue," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said.

“With thousands of visitors and residents taking in the music of Craven Country Thunder this weekend, it is a crucial opportunity to increase awareness about human trafficking and interpersonal violence,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. “We hope that the posters will resonate with people and assure them that there is help available, and we thank the Country Thunder organization for their partnership in highlighting this important issue.”

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget dedicates $31.7 million to a range of initiatives across government that address prevention of interpersonal violence and exploitation, including:

$439,000 to support 211 Saskatchewan and the Re:CONNECT crisis hotline for those at risk of interpersonal violence, including services available in 175 languages;

annualized funding of $328,000 (nearly $1 million over three years) dedicated to second-stage shelters for those escaping abuse;

an increase of $577,000 for community-based organizations, including those that provide supports and services to individuals and their families impacted by interpersonal violence and abuse; and

ongoing partnerships with community service providers for Family Intervention Rapid Support Teams.

The human trafficking campaign is funded in part by the federal government, as part of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence (NAP), which brings an additional $20.3 million in federal dollars to provincial programs and services that address interpersonal violence and abuse over the next four years.

If someone you know may be at risk of interpersonal violence or abuse, or is looking for support and information about human trafficking and sexual exploitation, please find a complete directory of resources at sk.211.ca/abuse. You can also find the videos and more information about the 'Face the Issue' campaign on Saskatchewan.ca.

Posters from the human trafficking campaign are available to download at Publications Saskatchewan.

For more information, visit:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2024/may/07/government-launches-campaign-to-raise-awareness-of-human-trafficking-and-sexual-exploitation.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kerri Ward-Davis

Justice

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8621

Email: jumedia@gov.sk.ca

Cell: 306-533-2170