Garson Lake Road Reaches Milestone Thanks To More Than $9 Million Project

CANADA, July 12 - Released on July 12, 2024

Today, Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre, on behalf of Highways Minister Lori Carr, announced a milestone for Saskatchewan's portion of the La Loche to Fort McMurray all-weather road.

The remaining nearly ten kilometres of Highway 956 in Saskatchewan from near Garson Lake heading west to the Alberta border is near completion, thanks to a more than $9 million Ministry of Highways project.

"This is a great day for northern Saskatchewan as our provincial government follows through on its commitment to this important project," Lemaigre said. "Saskatchewan recognizes the need to continue to work with Alberta on completing this vital economic and transportation link for northern residents in these two Western provinces."

Construction on the 9.8 km segment began at end of August 2023. Work involved grading and placing traffic gravel.

The road between La Loche and Fort McMurray was initially announced as a project to commemorate the two province's centennials in 2005. Saskatchewan broke ground on Highway 956, its portion of the project, in 2007, and completed 44 of the total 53 kilometres in 2008.

The Government of Alberta identifies this project as a priority and Saskatchewan looks forward to Alberta's next steps on its portion of the road.

-30-

For more information, contact: