Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,262 in the last 365 days.

Garson Lake Road Reaches Milestone Thanks To More Than $9 Million Project

CANADA, July 12 - Released on July 12, 2024

Today, Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre, on behalf of Highways Minister Lori Carr, announced a milestone for Saskatchewan's portion of the La Loche to Fort McMurray all-weather road.

The remaining nearly ten kilometres of Highway 956 in Saskatchewan from near Garson Lake heading west to the Alberta border is near completion, thanks to a more than $9 million Ministry of Highways project.

"This is a great day for northern Saskatchewan as our provincial government follows through on its commitment to this important project," Lemaigre said. "Saskatchewan recognizes the need to continue to work with Alberta on completing this vital economic and transportation link for northern residents in these two Western provinces."

Garson Lake Road

Construction on the 9.8 km segment began at end of August 2023. Work involved grading and placing traffic gravel.

The road between La Loche and Fort McMurray was initially announced as a project to commemorate the two province's centennials in 2005. Saskatchewan broke ground on Highway 956, its portion of the project, in 2007, and completed 44 of the total 53 kilometres in 2008.

The Government of Alberta identifies this project as a priority and Saskatchewan looks forward to Alberta's next steps on its portion of the road.

-30-

For more information, contact:

You just read:

Garson Lake Road Reaches Milestone Thanks To More Than $9 Million Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more