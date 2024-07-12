Funding for Saskatchewan Arts, Culture And Heritage Organizations Benefits Us All

CANADA, July 12 - The Government of Saskatchewan provides annual funding to various stakeholders who support arts, culture and heritage programs that help contribute to the great quality of life we enjoy in our province.

Saskatchewan has a vibrant arts, culture and heritage sector made up of talented and creative individuals and organizations. This investment, along with other contributions and partnerships, demonstrates the province's commitment to these sectors.

"Most people probably do not realize how many of their community activities – from music festivals to community art classes, are tied to government support," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "This year alone, our government will invest over $30 million in the arts, culture and heritage sector. These are opportunities that help connect everyone in the province to the rich cultural fabric of our province.”

From supporting exhibits at the Western Development Museum, programming at Wanuskewin Heritage Park and Saskatchewan Science Centre, to fostering the province’s arts and culture sectors and preserving our heritage for future generations, the Government of Saskatchewan takes pride in supporting these organizations as they contribute to what makes Saskatchewan the best place to live, work and raise a family.

Funding announced in this year’s budget for each organization include:

$6,775,000 for SK Arts

$17,313,000 for Creative Saskatchewan

$4,286,000 for Western Development Museum

$645,000 for Wanuskewin Heritage Park

$620,000 for the Saskatchewan Science Centre

$308,000 for the Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation

“Summer is a great time to enjoy the beautiful outdoors in Saskatchewan, and we are proud to support festivals that provide opportunities across the province," SK Arts Chair Cory Furman said. "From the Windscape Kite Festival in Swift Current to the Napatāk Ramble just outside of Air Ronge, from local events to larger festivals like the Regina Folk Festival and Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan, there’s so many ways that the arts are contributing to the quality of life for residents.”

"The Saskatchewan Science Centre is tremendously grateful for the funding support from the Government of Saskatchewan through the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport," Saskatchewan Science Centre CEO Sandy Baumgartner said. "This support enables us to provide engaging and informative science learning opportunities to youth and families across the province from school visits to the Science Centre and Kramer IMAX Theatre, to our summer library program that reaches communities throughout Saskatchewan, to a day camp experiences in Regina, Prince Albert, La Ronge, and Meadow Lake. The Science Centre makes science and learning approachable and fun for all of Saskatchewan residents and the thousands of visitors from outside of the province we host each year."

“Summertime on the prairies would have been a very busy time traditionally for the many nations of the Northern Plains,” Wanuskewin Heritage Park Director of Marketing and Communications Andrew McDonald said. “Hunting, harvesting medicines and preparing for the long winter ahead would have seen many communities on the move across a massive prairie landscape. Over the last 6400 years each of those Nations, would have gathered at Wanuskewin. They have come to this sacred site, for ceremony, for trade and of course, to hunt bison. Today, it is our privilege to share these stories of the Opimihaw Valley with our guests. Celebrating these expressions of visual art, culinary art, and performing art all under one roof. None of this is possible of course without the critical support from our partners with the Province of Saskatchewan. As the park has grown in profile over the last 32 years and expanded our footprint, leading up to UNESCO World Heritage Designation, it is these relationships that allow us to best showcase the significance and beauty of Plains Cultures. Together we are building strong connection to community and creating dynamic experiences for our guests to enjoy! Guided tours, dance presentations, art galleries and more.”

For a full listing of Wanuskewin Heritage Park’s events this summer visit https://wanuskewin.com/experience/event-calendar/.

“The Western Development Museum is grateful for the Government of Saskatchewan's support, which enables us to protect and share Saskatchewan's unique cultural heritage," Western Development Museum CEO Joan Kanigan said. "Through programs and exhibits at each of our four Museum locations, we inspire curiosity in our shared histories and contribute to the quality of life in our province. None of this would be possible without the Province’s invaluable support.”

The Government of Saskatchewan is also pleased to partner with SaskCulture to support the arts and culture sectors through the Sask Lotteries Trust Fund for Sport, Culture and Recreation.

“Arts and cultural activities are important to individual well-being, community pride and the quality of life of people in Saskatchewan," SaskCulture CEO Dean Kush said. "SaskCulture is pleased the Government of Saskatchewan values and supports the great diversity of cultural activity in the province, from local festivals, galleries and museums to opportunities for individuals to explore music, dance, visual arts, media arts, theatre, Indigenous traditions, languages, heritage and so much more. The government’s ongoing partnership in the Sask Lotteries Trust Fund for Sport, Culture and Recreation helps ensure funding is available to support a wide range of arts and cultural activity that contribute to building a culturally vibrant Saskatchewan.”

Check out the Saskatchewan Arts and Culture Events Guide to find out what’s going on this summer.

For additional information on events, programs, services and/or grants, visit:

