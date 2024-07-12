Community Initiatives Fund Approves $5.3 Million in Funding in Support of 416 Projects

CANADA, July 12 - Released on July 12, 2024

The Community Initiatives Fund (CIF) has approved 416 grants totaling $5,300,476 through its latest grant application intake. These grants will support innovative local initiatives, build vibrant communities and enrich the quality of life in 151 communities.

"Since 1995, the CIF has supported a wide range of programs, organizations, people and communities across the province to enhance the quality of life for all Saskatchewan people," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "These grants strengthen important community programs and support healthy lifestyles and inclusive communities. Our government is proud to support the CIF's important work by investing $8.5 million from casino revenues to the grant program in 2024-25."

The CIF approved 177 grants, totaling $2,893,799 through its Community Grant Program to support programs that contribute to the wellbeing of children and youth, families and communities. These programs offer opportunities for children and youth to gain knowledge, skills, and supports to promote positive mental health, self-esteem, and healthy lifestyle behaviours, and to ensure families have access to supports and resources to create healthy and caring environments.

Another 238 Summer Grant programs were approved totaling $1,219,677 to support camps and day programs offering positive recreation, arts, culture and learning opportunities for Saskatchewan children and youth during the summer months.

Funding also helps nonprofit organizations enhance their program delivery, governance and leadership capacities and to engage individuals as volunteers. The Canadian Mental Health Association, Saskatchewan Division, will receive $1,187,000 in two-year funding support of the Gambling Awareness Program.

"The CIF supports a wide range of organizations, programs, people and communities in all regions of the province," Community Initiatives Fund Executive Director Tracey Mann said. "The creativity and resilience of these organizations and communities strengthen our province and CIF is proud to provide its support."

The CIF is a Special Purpose Fund created through The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act and managed by a government appointed Board of community volunteers.

A complete list of the grant recipients and their projects, as well as information about the Community Initiatives Fund can be found at www.cifsask.org.

