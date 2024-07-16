The Dental Market Under a False Sense of Security
Cyber Umbrella's Commitment to Provide 1,000 Dentists with Third-Party Cyber Risk Assessments
We are literally at war, being attacked every day! This year, the cost of ransomware attacks will reach 9 trillion dollars.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Personal Struggle to National Shield
— Michael Benson
The founder of Cyber Umbrella, Michael Benson, views this initiative as a patriotic mission. Diagnosed with glaucoma at birth and overcoming significant personal challenges, Michael was told in his early twenties that his disability precluded military service. Instead, he dedicated his life to running businesses and helping others. Initially, his organization, Love Vision Inc., focused on aiding those with vision loss, but its mission has since expanded to include national security through the lens of cyber warfare.
“We are literally at war, being attacked every day! This year, the cost of ransomware attacks will reach 9 trillion dollars. Some groups aim not just to ransom but to infiltrate every system in America. We decided not to sit around and complain but to use our experience to make a difference,” says Michael Benson.
Cyber Umbrella recently launched the Cyber Defense Force (cyberumbrella.org/CDF) to allow all individuals to join and share information, raising awareness about cyber threats.
Local IT Firms Are Not Cybersecurity Experts
In May, the FBI issued a warning to the ADA about the dental industry being targeted by hackers. This led to an increase in dental practices applying for Cyber Umbrella’s third-party penetration tests and risk assessment grants. While results are confidential, Cyber Umbrella emphasizes the importance of these assessments for all dental practices ASAP.
Pen Test Reports revealed that many IT companies in the dental field are general practitioners, not cybersecurity experts. Despite claiming robust security, many practices were found to be extremely vulnerable. Passcodes found on the dark web that can log into your cloud are just one of many alarming issues we are seeing! Some IT firms even discouraged these tests, perhaps due to ego or fear of losing business. It’s prudent to have a third party conduct these tests to ensure honesty and thoroughness.
Given the rapid advancements in AI and cybersecurity threats, last year’s software and firewalls are insufficient. The cost of Cyber Umbrella’s internal penetration test and risk assessment readout report, valued at $4,000, is offered at no charge to dentists.
Cyber Umbrella aims to collaborate with IT firms in the dental industry. They can offer all their dentists our grant, bringing cybersecurity experts who can work alongside IT firms to implement necessary fixes if needed.
Apply for Grant Easy Form Pre-approval at cyberumbrella.org/cyberu23.
Additional Reasons for applying for the Grant.
• According to IBM, the average cost of a cyber ransom is $167,000 per 1,000 records in your database.
• HIPAA fines for breaches are based on efforts to provide the latest security.
• Many cyber insurance firms require annual third-party penetration tests, or claims may be denied.
• Consumers have up to six years to file lawsuits against firms that leak information, causing financial or emotional harm.
“We understand that reputation and cash flow are critical to every dentist. Cyber Umbrella’s mission is to protect the individuals who entrust their information to your practice. The best way to do that is to bring awareness to the shortcomings in the industry,” says Michael Benson.
About Cyber Umbrella:
Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael Benson, Cyber Umbrella operates on the principle that everyone has a role in securing the nation. Emerging from LoveVision.org, Cyber Umbrella equips businesses across America with tools to defend against cyber threats, fulfilling Michael’s lifelong commitment to service and protection.
Come meet the Cyber Umbrella team at the GNYDM 2024 Booth 906 (Greater New York Dental Meeting-GNYDM.com)
Exhibit Dates: December 1st – December 4th
Convention Held At: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
11th Ave Between 34th & 39th Street New York, NY
