The EVRCOOL Industrial Chiller Will Debut at FABTECH Orlando in October
In an industry unchanged in decades, a new solution for process chilling provides reliable, efficient cooling solutions across a range of operational conditions
Our chiller solution delivers on functionality that is needed in many operational scenarios while offering versatility, reliability and future-proof cooling solutions.”KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVRCOOL, a startup designer and manufacturer of innovative, patented industrial chillers, will be making its official debut at FABTECH Orlando October 15-17, 2024. It will be the first time the world-class chiller technology will be displayed in public.
“We are so excited to show the industry what we’ve built,” says Anis Rahman, EVRCOOL CEO. “Our chiller solution delivers on functionality that is needed in many operational scenarios while offering versatility, reliability and future-proof cooling solutions.”
The EVRCOOL chiller is a disruptor in a market that has not seen significant innovations in decades. EVRCOOL was founded with a mission to vastly improve serviceability, customizability and connectivity for process chilling, which it has done with its flagship product.
Unique features address the following common industry challenges:
Serviceability
The swing-open door makes internals readily accessible without tools, while the removable compressor skid allows for quick changes, minimizing downtime.
Connectivity
Onboard sensors support future predictive maintenance algorithms for uninterrupted operation.
Reliability
Custom circuit boards simplify control panels and minimize electrical connection points, leaving less opportunities for failure. Stainless steel plumbing, high quality engineered components from a proven supply chain, and full system end of line testing prior to shipment all help ensure peak operation.
Smaller Footprint
The chiller has a curved coil integrated into the service access door, utilizing three sides of the chiller for heat transfer, minimizing factory floor space requirements.
Indoor and Outdoor Use
Variable speed pumps and a condenser fan, as well as electronic expansion valves, tandem compressors and motorized hot gas valves expand the use scenarios to indoor and outdoor applications.
Eco-Friendly, Low GWP Refrigerant
The low GWP refrigerant meets California emission standards, and the removable refrigeration unit enables the compressors and refrigeration control devices to be changed in the field without reclaiming refrigerant.
The EVRCOOL chiller is being manufactured in its own dedicated world class lean manufacturing operation in Knoxville, Tennessee. The company also has R&D in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
To see the EVRCOOL chiller at FABTECH Orlando, visit booth S31124. To schedule an appointment for a 1-on-1 meeting to see the chiller in detail, please contact EVRCOOL.
ABOUT EVRCOOL
In an industry largely unchanged over the decades, EVRCOOL was founded to offer a vastly improved option in terms of serviceability, customizability and connectivity for process chilling. The equipment is not the only radically different outcome from the team’s vision: the values-driven ethos of EVRCOOL drives great partner relationships, fresh ideas, and efforts for constant improvement in environmental impact. Learn more about EVRCOOL and their innovative solutions, please visit www.evrcool.com.
ABOUT FABTECH
FABTECH is North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. The preeminent event provides a convenient venue where you can meet with world-class suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, and find the solutions to improve productivity and increase profits. FABTECH is made possible by its five event partners, all of whom represent the varied and diverse makeup of the manufacturing industry. They include the American Welding Society, the Chemical Coaters Association International, the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, the Precision Metalforming Association and SME.
