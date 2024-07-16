Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Machinist Who Has Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Florida to Call the Gori Law Firm About Compensation-It Might Be Much More Than They Think

"If your loved one is a current or former machinist and they have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to the family of a former machinist who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation.

The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's largest law firms that specializes in assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they have an office in Tampa. The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm also have decades worth of experience assisting machinists and skilled trades workers who have developed mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"A machinist's duties before the early 1980s would have involved constant exposure to asbestos in replacing or creating machine parts, or making gaskets that were probably at least partially made with asbestos. Pre early 1980s machinists routinely inhaled asbestos dust when working around machinery that had asbestos-containing materials or insulation that contained asbestos. A machinist exposed to asbestos is at risk of the development of mesothelioma, or asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"If your loved one is a current or former machinist and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. Workplace exposure to asbestos could have occurred in any state. The Gori Law Firm is literally a national resource when it comes to compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, and they consistently get superior compensation results for their clients." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com