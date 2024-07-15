Caring For Others Partners with The Lineage Foundation for Good for the ‘Lunchbox Project’
Nonprofits to distribute food and goods to Atlanta residents on July 16 and July 23
We are incredibly excited to partner with The Lineage Foundation for Good so we can work to make strides towards a future where no one has to face the challenges of hunger and poverty alone.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 with a mission of eradicating poverty, is excited to partner with The Lineage Foundation for Good, the independent philanthropic arm of Lineage, for the Lunchbox Project, a program created to distribute food and goods to at-risk communities. The distributions will be held July 16 and July 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Crawford W. Long Middle School located at 3200 Latona Dr., Atlanta.
This is one of many grocery distributions Caring For Others intends to continue in 2024 as they were recently honored by The White House as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, which aims to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030. The inclusion in this initiative underscores the impact of their mission-driven work and dedication to creating a healthier, more equitable society. Caring For Others has pledged to provide more than nine
million pounds annually of fresh and nutritious fruits, vegetables, and protein to thousands of families in need by 2030.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with The Lineage Foundation for Good so we can collaboratively work to make strides towards a future where no one has to face the challenges of hunger and poverty alone,” said Eslene Richmond-Shockley, CEO of Caring For Others. “We are committed to our resolve to address hunger in Atlanta with the Lunchbox Project.”
The Lineage Foundation for Good (the “Foundation”) is the independent philanthropic arm of Lineage. Stacked with unique cold chain expertise and strategic relationships a plenty, the Foundation is bridging the hunger gap across the world and in our local communities – and everyone is invited to be a part of it. No one likes to see food go to waste, especially while people go hungry. That’s why Lineage Foundation for Good is stepping up to find second chances for surplus food. Their mission is to develop a dynamic, real-time and global link between those who commercially produce their food and the individuals, families and communities who need it most. They know the issue of food waste and insecurity is a global one that is also felt close to home – and with their collective of customers, volunteers and donation partners all around the world, their impact can reach further. In other words, there’s nowhere for hunger and food waste to hide.
Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. The non-profit offers nine signature programs, ranging from sending a Convoy of Care to areas struck by disaster to creating International Microeconomic Centers.
For more information on Caring For Others and its mission, please visit www.caring4others.org. For more information on The Lineage Foundation for Good, please visit www.onelineage.com/about-us/foundation-for-good.
