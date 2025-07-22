Sports Turf to Construct a High-Performance Indoor Facility for Enterprise High School

Leading athletic construction company to complete renovations for Wildcat’s indoor facility

The system we are installing at Enterprise High School, while economical, when coupled with Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad makes it an incredibly safe and high-quality playing surface.” — Todd Wiggins

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports Turf Company , a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has been awarded the project for Enterprise High School’s indoor facility in Enterprise, Ala.The indoor facility is now the third athletic facility project awarded to Sports Turf Company for Enterprise High School. In 2019, Sports Turf Company completed the Wildcat’s running track around the existing natural grass field and tennis courts. Sports Turf was back in 2021, to install a high-performance turf system on the stadium field.Sports Turf Company will construct an indoor artificial turf field that focuses on safety, durability, and performance. The artificial turf system installed will feature AstroTurf’s dual fiber turf system and Brock shock pad. AstroTurf’s dual fiber turf system combines slit film and monofilament fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency. The Brock shock pad is specifically engineered to optimize safety for athletes during impacts to the surface.“Enterprise High School has shown a great commitment to providing the best facilities to benefit their student-athletes,” said Todd Wiggins, President of Sports Turf Company. “The system we are installing at Enterprise High School, while economical, when coupled with Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad makes it an incredibly safe and high-quality playing surface.”Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces across five states, from colleges to professional venues. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.

