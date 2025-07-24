Cellairis Announces Partnership with Delcom Group

Mobility Solution Provider Addresses Distraction-Free, Tech-Savvy Classrooms

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellairis , a mobile device accessories and solutions provider with more than 25 years of experience, today announced an expanded partnership with Delcom Group , a leading education technology provider serving schools and institutions across Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.This new partnership taps Delcom Group’s 25+ years of experience as a key reseller and fulfillment partner for the Cellairis CyberSystem , which includes the patented Cyber Pouch, a signal-disabling, student-friendly solution designed to reduce mobile distractions in classrooms while keeping student devices secure and accessible for emergencies.“With Delcom Group’s long-standing relationships across the K–12 space and their reputation for delivering high-impact edtech solutions, we’re confident this partnership will accelerate the adoption of the CyberSystem in districts that need it most,” said Taki Skouras, co-founder and CEO of Cellairis. “Their deep regional expertise and commitment to customer success make them an ideal partner as we expand our presence in education.”This partnership offers a more extensive network of resellers and customers access to Cellairis’ full suite of mobile device solutions, including device accessories, repair services, and their newly launched Cyber Pouch and CyberSystem, a revolutionary solution designed to support distraction-free learning environments in schools nationwide.“Partnering with a company like Cellairis allows us to move fast and deliver real solutions when our customers need them most,” said Sean Delph, Founder and Executive Director of Delcom Group. “When schools are facing new demands or shifting priorities, it's important to work with organizations that share our focus on practical results for educators and students. Cellairis brings that same commitment, and the CyberSystem is a strong example of what we can accomplish together.”This partnership reflects how Delcom Group and Cellairis work together to meet the evolving needs of schools. After the passage of Texas House Bill 1481, which requires schools to address student cell phone use, the two companies quickly aligned to provide a ready-to-deploy solution. The CyberSystem offers a straightforward, scalable approach to reducing classroom distractions while keeping devices secure and accessible. By combining Cellairis’ product innovation with Delcom’s long-standing relationships across K–12 districts, the partnership gives schools fast access to tools that support both compliance and a more focused learning environment.To explore Cellairis’ product lineup available via Delcom Group, visit https://www.cellairis.com or learn more about the CyberSystem at MyCyberSystem.com.]##About CellairisCellairis delivers mobile device accessories, certified repair services, and innovative technology solutions designed to extend the life and performance of today’s essential devices. As part of its commitment to improving education environments, Cellairis introduced the CyberSystem, which includes the patented Cyber Pouch, supporting schools nationwide in creating distraction-free, tech-savvy classrooms. With a focus on protection, repair, and convenience, Cellairis continues to serve both consumer and enterprise markets. For more information, visit www.cellairis.com About Delcom GroupDelcom Group is a trusted technology solutions provider serving the education sector for more than 25 years. Known for its consultative approach and regional expertise, Delcom supports K–12 schools, districts, and public institutions across Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana with hardware, AV systems, and classroom technology. Committed to empowering education through innovation, Delcom delivers scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s learning environments. Learn more at www.delcomgroup.com

