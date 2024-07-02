Lindsay Clarke Youngwerth Named a 2024 BenefitsPRO Advisor of the Year Finalist

Lindsay Clarke Youngwerth, BenefitsPRO Advisor of the Year finalist.

Recognized for her innovative approach and dedication to the industry, Clarke Youngwerth makes strides in employee benefits.

BOISE, IDAHO, July 2, 2024 -- Lindsay Clarke Youngwerth was named a BenefitsPRO 2024 Advisor of the Year finalist.

The annual Advisor of the Year awards celebrate top benefits advisors who lead by example and innovate daily to move the benefits industry forward, enrich their local communities, and help clients control costs while finding high-quality healthcare and benefits. Finalists are selected by the BenefitsPRO editorial team with input from the editorial board and other industry thought leaders.

BenefitsPRO honored and interviewed the five Advisors of the Year finalists on stage at the annual Broker Expo in Denver, CO, on April 29, 2024. The 2024 Advisor of the Year was announced live on stage at the Broker Expo and received additional coverage in May.

"This year's finalists represent the cutting-edge of the innovation and collaboration taking place in the benefits space. Offering a wide variety of experiences and perspectives, they lead by example and are helping to move our industry forward by enriching their local communities and providing innovative and effective strategies to their clients," says BenefitsPRO Editor-in-Chief Paul Wilson. "They are each extremely deserving of joining the elite group of past finalists and winners."

"I'm thrilled to share that my peers have recognized me as a finalist for the title of Employee Benefits Advisor," Clarke Youngwerth says. "It's a true honor that has sparked my excitement and drive. I'm committed to bringing fresh ideas and energy to empower employers with a deeper understanding of available options and industry insights, facilitating informed decisions that benefit their organizations, employees, and our community. Being among four other finalists I deeply admire is humbling and motivating, and I'm excited for the opportunities ahead to collaborate and learn together."

Clarke Youngwerth's recognition as a finalist highlights her dedication to advancing the employee benefits space through innovative solutions and a client-centric approach. She is known for promoting the direct primary care (DPC) model, which has impacted local businesses by making healthcare more affordable and accessible. Her efforts include helping establish Nice Healthcare in Idaho, which offers a hybrid model of virtual and in-person care at a low cost, and collaborating with local associations to successfully implement DPC benefits.

Clarke Youngwerth is praised for her commitment to community involvement, particularly in improving access to healthcare for diverse populations. Early career challenges sparked her mindset, which has driven her success and contributions to employee benefits. Her proactive approach to education and transparency sets her apart in the industry.