Greater Haralson Chamber Ribbon Cutting for Deb's Delights Bakery In Bremen

Ceremony for bakery held on July 12

We are grateful for the support we've received and can't wait to share our treats with everyone.”
— Debra Long, owner of Deb's Delights
BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Deb's Delights Bakery (386 Rockmart Road) on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m.

Deb's Delights Bakery is a traditional bakery specializing in cakes, pies, cupcakes, cookies and other delicious fare. With a commitment to quality and a passion for baking, Deb's Delights Bakery aims to provide the West Georgia community with delicious and memorable experiences.

"We are excited to welcome the community to our bakery," said Debra Long, owner of Deb's Delights. "We are grateful for the support we've received and can't wait to share our treats with everyone."

Community members and business leaders attended the ribbon cutting ceremony, and Long gave a cookie away to everyone who came. Attendees had the opportunity to meet the team behind Deb's Delights Bakery, sample some of their delicious offerings and network with fellow community members.

"This new bakery not only brings delightful and high-quality baked goods to our area but also represents the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in our community,” Greater Haralson Chamber Chamber Chief Operating Officer Tara Chapman said. “We invite everyone to support this delightful new local business."

For more information about the ribbon cutting ceremony or the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce, please contact Elizabeth Langley at elangley@haralson.org.

