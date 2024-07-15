Tide Rock Welcomes Jason Ghoshhajra as Tide Rock YieldCo President for the East Coast
Experienced Leader Joins to Drive Growth and Operational Excellence for East Coast Portfolio
Jason [Ghoshhajra]'s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and operational excellence across our portfolio in the Eastern U.S.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of diverse, economically resilient B2B businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Ghoshhajra as the President of Tide Rock YieldCo - East Coast.
— Ryan Peddycord, CEO of Tide Rock
Based in Tide Rock’s New York City office, Jason will oversee the operations and strategic direction of Tide Rock YieldCo's portfolio companies located in the eastern half of the United States, working closely with their CEOs to implement Tide Rock’s value creation playbook and deliver business results.
Ryan Peddycord, CEO of Tide Rock, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Ghoshhajra’s appointment: "We are thrilled to have Jason join our executive team. His extensive experience working with lower middle market companies and his strategic acumen aligns perfectly with our goals at Tide Rock. Jason's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and operational excellence across our portfolio in the Eastern U.S."
Mr. Ghoshhajra brings a wealth of experience to Tide Rock, having served at Orion Infrastructure Capital, where he managed value creation initiatives for portfolio companies in the industrial, energy transition, and infrastructure sectors. Before that, he spent 15 years at Corinthian Capital Group, executing transactions and managing portfolio companies in the lower middle market. He began his career in consulting roles at Gotham Consulting Partners and ICG Commerce (now Accenture), where he worked on engagements with private equity-related firms and Fortune 500 companies.
Reflecting on his new role, Mr. Ghoshhajra commented, "I am excited to join Tide Rock at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory. The firm is continuing to make strategic control acquisitions across the US in manufacturing, value-add distribution, and B2B Services companies. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company's growth and work alongside such a talented and passionate team."
Mr. Ghoshhajra holds a Master's degree in Engineering and Management (MEM) and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.
