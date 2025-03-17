FR Conversions Appoints Anoop Prakash as CEO to Lead Growth and Dealer Expansion

FR Conversions - HQ in Westminster, MD FR Conversions - Mobility, Passenger & Emergency Vehicle Conversions Anoop Prakash - CEO of FR Conversions

Seasoned Industry Executive to Strengthen Dealer Network, Enhance Commercial Fleet Offerings, and Drive Market Expansion.

FR has built a reputation for high quality and innovative vehicle conversions. I am excited to work closely with our dealers, fleet operators, and customers [as] the go-to provider in the industry.” — Anoop Prakash, CEO of FR Conversions

WESTMINSTER, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FR Conversions , a leading provider of specialty vehicle conversions for mobility, commercial, and emergency transport, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anoop Prakash as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Prakash brings an extensive background in automotive, specialty vehicles, and commercial fleet strategy, positioning him to drive growth, dealer and customer optimization, and geographic expansion.A Proven Leader in Growth and TransformationMr. Prakash has a distinguished career leading businesses in the automotive, consumer durables, and specialty vehicle industries. He has successfully driven go-to-market strategies, dealer and distributor optimization, while achieving operational efficiencies and expansion into new markets.Most recently, Mr. Prakash served as Executive Vice President, Americas at AriensCo, a privately held manufacturer of snow blowers and zero-turn lawn mowers. Prior, he was President of the Ambulance Division at REV Group, where he optimized dealer and distributor networks and introduced new electric-powered ambulances. His experience also includes executive leadership at Harley-Davidson in North America and Asia, senior appointments at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Small Business Administration during the Bush Administration, and active-duty service as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Stanford University.A Vision for FR ConversionsAs CEO, Mr. Prakash will focus on strengthening FR Conversions’ position as the premier provider of mobility, commercial passenger, and emergency vehicles. Under this new leadership structure, Founder Eli Rosenbloom will work closely with Mr. Prakash and continue to focus on optimizing FR Conversions’ product portfolio and continuing to build the product roadmap.Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock YieldCo , expressed confidence in Mr. Prakash’s leadership, stating, “Anoop’s deep experience in scaling dealer networks, executing go-to-market strategies, and leading transformations makes him the ideal leader to drive operational efficiencies and strengthen commercial partnerships pivotal to taking FR Conversions’ through its next phase of growth.”“FR Conversions has built a reputation for delivering high quality and innovative vehicle conversions,” said Anoop Prakash, CEO of FR Conversions. “I am excited to work closely with our dealer network, fleet operators, and customers to enhance their experience and improve our market presence. With Eli continuing to drive product innovation, we will strengthen FR Conversions’ position as the go-to provider in the industry.”Positioned for Leadership in Specialty Vehicle ConversionsFR Conversions has established itself as a trusted partner for fleet operators, commercial transportation providers, and mobility services. With an expanding dealer network, a focus on product innovation, and new leadership driving strategic growth, FR Conversions is set to accelerate its expansion, optimize dealer relationships, and enhance customer solutions across key industry segments.About FR ConversionsFR Conversions is a leading provider of specialty vehicle conversions, offering solutions for ambulances, wheelchair-accessible vans, secure transport vehicles, and commercial mobility fleets. The company is dedicated to engineering high-quality, durable, and cost-effective conversion solutions that serve the needs of commercial fleets, public safety agencies, and non-emergency medical transport providers. For more information, visit www.frconversions.com

