Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Amplifies Asset Management with OpenGov
The software is expected to facilitate greater constituent engagement and lower service-level agreements by streamlining processes and enhancing transparency.VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After facing delays and inefficiencies with its existing system, the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation sought a new software solution to optimize its asset management processes. The team chose OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for the public sector.
The Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, under the leadership of its forward-thinking administration, struggled with difficult reporting and manual processes. In the search for a new system, the team prioritized features that supported budget justifications for capital projects, paperless operations, and increased fieldwork efficiency. Cartegraph Asset Management, part of the OpenGov Cloud, distinguished itself with its ability to provide robust customer support and high-quality solutions tailored to the Commission's needs.
With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the Department can anticipate significant improvements in its operational efficiency. The software is expected to facilitate greater constituent engagement and lower service-level agreements by streamlining processes and enhancing transparency. Additionally, the implementation will enable the Department to conduct phased evaluations, ensuring continuous improvement and optimal resource management.
The Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
