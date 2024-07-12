USBP Foils Human Smuggling Attempts

Grand Forks, ND – Utilizing imaging technology at the northern border, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Grand Forks Sector stopped three separate illegal entry events since July 1, two of which involved attempts to smuggle individuals into the United States from Canada.

On July 1, agents assigned to the Bottineau Border Patrol Station detected a man walking north toward the U.S.-Canada border near Lake Metigoshe. The man returned southbound, followed by additional individuals. Border Patrol obtained a description of a vehicle associated with the man from a nearby security camera. Local law enforcement agencies responded to assist Border Patrol. A Border Patrol agent stopped the vehicle north of Minot, ND. Four individuals were in the vehicle. The man and the individuals were arrested and transported to the Bottineau Border Patrol Station for further investigation and immigration processing.

On July 4, a vehicle crossing the U.S.-Canada border was spotted heading south from the border. Local law enforcement was notified by Border Patrol agents, and the vehicle was located near Kenmare, ND. Six individuals were in the vehicle, all suspected of having illegally entered the United States. They were transported to the Portal Station for further investigation and immigration processing.

On July 8, a woman was seen walking north towards the U.S.-Canada border near Bottineau, ND, and then returning a few minutes later with additional individuals who appeared to have entered the United States illegally. They all walked south toward an approaching vehicle. Border Patrol agents conducted a vehicle stop, arrested the five occupants, and transported them to the Bottineau Border Patrol Station for further investigation and immigration processing.

“These cases demonstrate a great collaboration between Border Patrol Agents and our local law enforcement partners,” Chief Patrol Agent Scott D. Garrett said. “In one of these cases, comparing our digital images with security footage was critical in the apprehension of the subjects. As a reminder, the only lawful way to enter the United States is through a designated Port of Entry.”

Criminal charges against all individuals are pending in the United States District Court, District of North Dakota. The individuals suspected of unlawfully entering the United States are charged with illegal entry. The individuals suspected of transporting them are charged with a smuggling-related offense. The nationalities of those apprehended are American, Mexican, Polish, and Canadian, consisting of 11 males and 5 females, with ages ranging from 21-67.

The U.S. Border Patrol is committed to providing transparency to keep the public apprised of what is occurring at our borders and encourages everyone to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity. Residents can report suspicious activity anonymously at 1-800-982-4077, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or email at gfndispatch@cbp.dhs.gov.

