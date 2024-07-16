Sports Turf Sponsors Annual Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic for the Seventh Year in a Row
Georgia-based athletic construction company supports high school football programs at annual event
It’s a great honor to continue our long-term sponsorship with the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic, and we look forward to this event each year to support Georgia’s most elite athletes and coaches.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company, is a proud sponsor of the 2024 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic for the seventh consecutive year. The four-day event is set to kick off the high school football season with 11 games at five separate locations.
“It’s a great honor to continue our long-term sponsorship with the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic”, said President of Sports Turf Company Todd Wiggins. “We look forward to this event each year to support Georgia’s most elite athletes and coaches.”
The 33rd annual Corky Kell Classic, and the first Classic games will be played at the following venues:
Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Kell High School
4:30 p.m. - Frederick Douglass vs. LaGrange
7:30 p.m. - North Atlanta vs. Kell
Thursday, Aug. 15 at West Forsyth High School
4:30 p.m. - South Paulding vs. Dunwoody
7:30 p.m.- Prince Avenue vs. West Forsyth
Friday, Aug. 16 at Hebron Christian High School
2:00 p.m.- Therrell vs. Hebron Christian
Friday, Aug. 16 at Rome’s Barron Stadium
5:00 p.m.- Callaway vs. Cass
8:00 p.m.- Creekside vs. Rome
Saturday, Aug. 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
10:00 a.m. - Walton vs. Brookwood
1:00 p.m. - Alpharetta vs. Houston County
4:00 p.m. - McEachern vs. North Gwinnett
7:00 p.m. - Douglas County vs. Cedar Grove
Sports Turf will host the coaches’ and players’ luncheons on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Marriott Northwest at Galleria and Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Rome Civic Center. The luncheons kick off the Classic with a green carpet and the opportunity for interviews and photos with participating star players.
“We are grateful for Sports Turf’s continued support of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic,” said Corky Kell Classic Co-owner and Score Atlanta President IJ Rosenberg. “Sports Turf Company’s mission to support Georgia high school’s coaches and athletes aligns with ours, creating the perfect partnership for this event.”
Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sport surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts, and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for more than 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast.
