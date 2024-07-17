"Stay in A Museum” Hotel to Open in Tokyo on July 17, 2024

HOTEL GARO P1 HOTEL GARO P2 HOTEL GARO P3 HOTEL GARO P4 HOTEL GARO P5

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elephant Asset Management is pleased to announce the opening of “HOTEL GARO” in Tokyo today, July 17th, 2024. It is located in five minutes walk from Keikyu-Kamata station or 20 minutes by taxi from Haneda Airport. The concept of the hotel is “Stay in a museum”. Guests can stay surrounded by artworks created by emerging artists in Japan. Reservations can be made from July 17th on Instagram or Airbnb.

"GARO" means a gallery in Japanese. Guests can experience Japanese emerging contemporary arts while they are staying. There are more than 10 oil paintings and calligraphy works in a living room, bedrooms, and on the stairs. We hope that HOTEL GARO can be a place of exposure of Japanese contemporary arts as well as young artists.

HOTEL GARO has been newly renovated and ensures a memorable stay by offering:

- Japanese traditional atmosphere in two Japanese-style bedrooms with tatami mats.

- Thoughtfully decorated living room with two spacious and stylish sofas to relax, creating a warm and welcoming ambience.

- Fully equipped kitchen with kitchenware, tableware, a microwave and a fridge, which makes an ideal long stay.

- High-speed Wi-Fi, Netflix, washing machine and other necessary amenities.

Convenient Access

5 minutes walk from Keikyu-Kamata station, 20 mins from the Haneda Airport by taxi. Guests can reach popular tourist spots such as Shibuya, Roppongi, Asakusa and Shinjuku within around 30 mins by train.

Shopping

Convenience store (Seven Eleven) in one min walk.

24hours discount store (Don Quijote) in five mins walk.

Grocery stores (Life) in five mins walk.

Hotel Overview

HOTEL GARO

Bellwood 302, 2-15-19, Minami-Kamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Access from Haneda Airport:

20 mins by taxi

25 mins to Keikyu-Kamata station by train and 5 mins on foot

Capacity: 11persons

Check-in time: 4 p.m.

Check-out time: 10 a.m.

Unit size: 174 square meters (3 bedrooms, 2 restrooms, and 1 bathroom with a bathtub)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hotelgaro

Airbnb: https://www.airbnb.com/h/garo