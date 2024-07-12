Palmetto Corporation growing South Carolina footprint with new operation in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Palmetto Corporation, a site development and construction company, today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with a new operation in Fairfield County. The company’s $15.7 million investment will create 79 new jobs.

Founded in 1987, Palmetto Corporation is a family-owned company that delivers the materials, services and solutions needed for paving and site development. The company has over 1,000 employees at its six, existing South Carolina plants in Bishopville, Conway, Florence, Greer, Lugoff and Orangeburg.

Palmetto Corporation’s new, state-of-the-art asphalt plant located at 5471 State Highway 34 E. in Ridgeway will be the company’s seventh in South Carolina. The Fairfield County plant will produce asphalt for road construction, resurfacing and infrastructure development.

Operations are expected to be online in January 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Palmetto Corporation team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“As a critical next step in our growth plan, we are thrilled to announce the establishment of our new asphalt plant in Fairfield County. This strategic location will enhance our ability to serve the local community, support regional infrastructure projects and attract top local talent. Our continued growth underscores the importance of strong partnerships and our commitment to providing top-quality construction services throughout South Carolina.” -Palmetto Corporation Chief Growth Officer Eric Faulk

“Palmetto Corporation’s new operation, $15.7 million investment and 79 new jobs underscore the lasting success that is possible in South Carolina. This announcement is a tremendous win for Fairfield County, and we look forward to the impact it will have in the community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud that Palmetto Corporation continues to do business in our state. The company’s decision to establish a seventh plant in South Carolina is another example of businesses finding success from launch to legacy, and we congratulate the company on this new Fairfield County operation.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“On behalf of the Fairfield County Council Chairman and council members, we would like to welcome Palmetto Corporation to Fairfield County. They will be a great asset to the Fairfield County community!” -Fairfield County Council Vice Chairman Clarence Gilbert

FIVE FAST FACTS