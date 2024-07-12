MDC names 2023 Kansas City Region Logger of the Year

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has named Matt Gardner and Dustin Allred of Mid-Mo Logging LLC as the Kansas City Region Logger of the Year. The Regional Logger of the Year is presented to loggers in all MDC regions. The award is given to loggers who demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainable forest management practices.

"Mid-Mo Logging LLC is being recognized for its high-quality work during a timber harvest at Big Buffalo Creek Conservation Area, as well as their excellent work with private landowners in Pettis County and surrounding areas,” says David Mann, an MDC forester in the Kansas City region. “Mid-Mo Logging follows all MDC best management practices and is proactive in conserving the resource. This award is a result of their commitment to conservation and sustainable forest management."

As part of the award, Mid-Mo Logging LLC received a framed certificate from MDC and a protective gear package to be used when logging.