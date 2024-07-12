Submit Release
Rhythm Communications Expands with New Clients and Campaigns in Q3

Marketing and public relations firm sets new standard with ambitious projects

The hard work that our team and our partners have put in day after day to provide clients with our unparalleled services is continuing to pay off.”
— Amy Woodward Parrish, Rhythm Communications CMO
ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we enter the second half of 2024, Rhythm Communications is excited to announce a productive Q1 and Q2 with steady and continuous client growth. Rhythm’s client list and skill portfolio continues to grow, and the agency is grateful for the opportunity to attract new, exciting talent to the agency.

Rhythm has welcomed several new accounts in 2024, including:

-The Active Seniors Festival, sponsored by Trulieve and AARP

-American Theatre Organ Society

-Atlanta Board of Education working in partnership with Kremer Communications

-Capstone College Care

-Donte Westmoreland

-Greater Haralson Chamber

-HANYS, Healthcare Association of New York State

-Harold Shedd Foundation, Inc.

-Ian McAlister

-Master Minded Women

-Monterey’s Little Mexico, Bremen and Bowdon

-OPUA Agency/Shavonne Reed

-Quakerdale Farms working in partnership with The Kelli Group

-The Rouse Foundation

-Three Rivers Regional Commission working in partnership with The Kelli Group

“The hard work that our team and our partners have put in day after day to provide clients with our unparalleled services is continuing to pay off,” said Rhythm Communications CMO Amy Woodward Parrish. “We’ve proven that we can handle a plethora of different industries and we look forward to continuing to foster those connections.”

Major events, campaigns and awards that the firm has worked on in 2024 have included, but are not limited to:

-AGC Georgia and Local Labor Department OSHA Office form Mental Health Alliance

-Announcement and press tour of Atlanta Public Schools’ superintendent sole finalist

-American Theatre Organ Society 2nd Annual Graham Jackson Scholarship Concert

-Atlanta Board of Education Student Recognition Event

-Atlantucky Brewery CraftBeerCon event for Juneteenth

-Active Seniors Festival 2024 with AARP Georgia, Trulieve and Disabled American Veterans

-Art Pharmacy CEO Chris Appleton SXSW 2024 panel appearance

-Art Pharmacy launch in partnership with Mass Cultural Council

-CareTrack Physicians Roundtable

-CareTrack recognized with Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter Award

-Caring For Others International Poverty Forum & Think Tank 2024

-Caring For Others recognized with Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter Award

-Georgia Child Care Association marks Early Education Provider Appreciation Day with 2024 Provider of the Year Award

-Greater Haralson Chamber 2024 Annual Meeting

-Master Minded Women Graduation event

-Quakerdale Farms Grand Opening for new lavender fields

-Rapha Clinic's 4th Annual 'Fore Your Health' Golf Tournament

-Sports Turf Company recognized with Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter Award

-Sports Track Company Named Official Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Partner

-Strong House Foundation Hosts Inaugural Pickleball Tournament

-Three Rivers Regional Commission Dementia Tour 2024

-“Unspoken” screened at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library

For more information about Rhythm Communications, please visit their recently updated website rhythmcommunications.com or follow the firm on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Samantha Homcy
Rhythm Communications
+1 470-991-2156
shomcy@rhythmcommunications.com
