CuraWest Joins NAATP: Commitment to Ethical Excellence in Addiction Treatment

CuraWest Joins NAATP: Commitment to Ethical Excellence in Addiction TreatmentDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CuraWest, a leading provider of addiction treatment services, is proud to announce its membership in the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP). This milestone marks CuraWest’s ongoing dedication to providing ethical, effective, and cutting-edge addiction treatment.
Brian Tierney, Executive Director of CuraWest, expressed enthusiasm about this new affiliation. "We are thrilled to join NAATP, an organization that sets the standard for ethical addiction treatment. This membership underscores our commitment to excellence and provides invaluable resources to enhance our services."
NAATP is a renowned organization that advocates for ethical and effective addiction treatment. It hosts annual conferences, offers comprehensive industry reports, and actively lobbies for policies that improve treatment accessibility and quality.
By joining NAATP, CuraWest gains access to a wealth of data and research through NAATP's FoRSE Treatment Outcomes Program, which allows members to share and analyze basic information about the client, the service provided, and the treatment outcome.
"Our membership in NAATP enables us to compare our facility’s performance with industry standards, ensuring we provide the highest level of care," said Tierney. "It allows us to be more informed and proactive in addressing the needs of our clients and the broader community."
For CuraWest and other applicants, the journey to NAATP membership involved a rigorous vetting process. The NAATP committee reviewed CuraWest’s practices and ensured that the information presented to the public was accurate and reflective of the services offered. This thorough evaluation reinforces CuraWest’s commitment to transparency and accountability.
"We are dedicated to maintaining the highest ethical standards in addiction treatment," Tierney emphasized. "For instance, we follow our medical protocols even when insurance coverage lapses, ensuring clients receive the necessary care. This approach aligns with NAATP’s principles and underscores our commitment to client-centered care."
CuraWest's membership in NAATP also opens new avenues for advocacy. Tierney, who will serve on the NAATP policy committee, looks forward to contributing to the development of national and local policies that impact addiction treatment. "I am excited to be part of the policy committee, where we review and advocate for legislation that supports and improves addiction treatment. This role allows us to be at the forefront of shaping policies that benefit our clients, our community, and the industry as a whole."
CuraWest’s affiliation with NAATP is a testament to its ongoing efforts to elevate the standards of addiction treatment. The organization is excited about membership opportunities, including increased collaboration with other treatment providers and access to cutting-edge research and best practices.
"We are excited about the opportunities to partner further with our treatment colleagues in the community and continue to grow as an organization. Being an NAATP member reinforces our dedication to providing ethical excellence and being an industry leader," Tierney concluded.
For more information about CuraWest and its services, visit CuraWest’s website. To learn more about NAATP, visit NAATP’s website.
About CuraWest
CuraWest is a premier addiction treatment provider located in Denver, CO. Dedicated to offering comprehensive and compassionate care, CuraWest specializes in detoxification and residential treatment programs that address the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of addiction.
About NAATP
The National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) is a nonprofit professional society representing premier addiction treatment providers in the country. NAATP's mission is to provide leadership, advocacy, training, and research to empower members to deliver ethical, effective, and quality treatment for addiction.
