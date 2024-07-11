Transcript of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s Remarks at the Unveiling Ceremony of “BELLOWS” at Paragon Mall, 11 July 2024

Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan: Ambassador of Argentina to Singapore Mauricio Nine, Ambassador of Singapore to Argentina and Chairman of PARAGONREIT Dr Leong Horn Kee, Former Ambassador of Singapore to Argentina Mr Michael Hwang, Deputy Chairman of PARAGONREIT Ms Jenny Chua, who also plays an invaluable role in MFA and our outreach to the rest of the world, Excellencies, Distinguished guests, Ladies and Gentlemen.

I am delighted to join you here this evening to commemorate and celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Argentina. To put things in perspective, remember that Argentina already celebrates its 208th Independence Day but Singapore is just about to reach 59 years. It is a milestone worth celebrating and in fact the contrast between Argentina and Singapore is all the more remarkable and worth celebrating.

Over the past five decades, we have built up a strong relationship. On this note I want to thank all our Ambassadors to Argentina, Dr Leong Horn Kee, Michael Hwang, Chio Kiat, and Philip Ng for their 20 years of service (combined). We are grateful for your support and making this happen together with the Ambassador of Argentina Mauricio Nine and the Embassy of Argentina.

I have been to Argentina on several occasions, and I must say, first, there is no simple, short way of reaching Buenos Aires from Singapore. It will still take you more than 24 hours whichever way you come. But Argentina is a vast, beautiful, and culturally rich society. Well worth the investment of time and effort to visit. We also have Singaporean companies in Argentina who have established themselves in a variety of arenas. For instance, in agriculture, logistics, and port management. We also have Argentinian businesses which have offices in Singapore, including Grupo Bagó, a key pharmaceutical player, and Tenaris, a global supplier of steel pipes for the energy industry.

Singaporeans from all walks of life have sought to emulate their Argentinian icons, in football – Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. In fact, even if you walk around in Singapore, you find the Argentinian jersey being worn. It is a reminder again that distance is not an impediment to influence and goodwill between our two societies. I will not say that we are anywhere close to the Argentinian prowess in football, but nevertheless we hope you will inspire us especially our young people in your footsteps.

But off the soccer pitch, Argentina has been growing in prominence in our local supermarkets and restaurant scene. From Argentine beef and poultry to fresh fruits and Malbec. Argentina is an important food source, and we hope to have even more imports from Argentina in the years to come. We also note that the recent signing of the MERCOSUR-Singapore Free Trade Agreement in December last year, will serve as a precursor to much more trade, commerce, tourism, and business flows between our two countries. I am quite sure you know food is a religion in Singapore and that many Singaporeans look forward to enjoying high quality Argentinian cuisine and produce.

Beyond food, we are also here today to express our appreciation for the diverse artistic expressions for which Argentina is so well known for. Art, in its many forms, is a powerful catalyst for a deeper and more finely tuned appreciation of diversity. In a sense, it gives us a glimpse into the hearts and minds of the Argentinian people. In Singapore, we also have a multicultural society. Our histories are much shorter, but that is all the more reason why we need to open our mind, eyes, and ears and enjoy what Argentina has to offer. I am glad that the National Gallery Singapore had commissioned the Argentine artist-duo Dolores Zinny and Juan Maidagan last year to create a multi-modal artwork for the “Tropical” exhibition. This in fact was the world’s first major comparative exhibition on Southeast Asian and Latin American Art.

Being here today also brings back memories of my trips to Buenos Aires. We spend long days at meetings, cooped up in hotel rooms and conference rooms, but as night descends and you open your ears on the streets – you can see Buenos Aires come alive with its unique charm and energy, the tango music emanating from the club or milongas, people gathering informally to enjoy the music and the passionate rhythms of the iconic Argentinian tango dance.

It is an honour for all of us tonight to join you for the unveiling of “BELLOWS”. This is a sculpture inspired by the renowned Argentinian musician, Anibal Troilo, who was a revered composer and performer of the bandoneon, an intricate and soulful instrument that is central to the tango form. His music transcended borders and resonates deeply with audiences far beyond Argentina. I also understand that the original sculpture is located on the bustling avenue of Diagonal Norte in Buenos Aires. I think it is therefore fitting that its twin is going to be installed on Singapore’s Orchard Road and that PARAGON has agreed to be its guardian.

I would also like to acknowledge that the talented sculptor, Mr Daniel Brandimarte, has flown all the way from Argentina to be here with us. Thank you for making that long trip. I know what a sacrifice it is, but you will find that the destination is due reward. These twin sculptures in Buenos Aires and Singapore pay tribute to the warm friendship over many decades between Singapore and Argentina, and the enduring power of art and music in bridging cultures and fostering global cooperation.

In closing, let me again thank Ambassador Mauricio Nine; and our quad of Singaporean Ambassadors to Argentina, Dr Leong Horn Kee, Michael Hwang, Ow Chio Kiat, and Philip Ng for making this all happen. Congratulations, thank you, and have a wonderful evening.

Left to right: CEO of Cuscaden Peak Investment Gerald Yong; former non-resident Ambassador to Argentina Mr Michael Hwang; non-resident Ambassador to Argentina and Chairman of PARAGONREIT Dr Leong Horn Kee; Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan; Ambassador of Argentina to Singapore Mauricio Nine; Mr Daniel Brandimarte; CEO of PARAGONREIT Susan Leng.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the unveiling ceremony of "BELLOWS" at Paragon Mall