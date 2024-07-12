Submit Release
Elizabeth Helgelien, Veterans for America First director of communications, films for VFAF Trump documentary

Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF Comms Director

Elizabeth Helgelien Films for VFAF Veterans for Trump

VFAF film director Stan Fitzgerald scheduled this third project for release 9-1-2024. Elizabeth Helgelien of VFAF Veterans for Trump wraps the project.

Elizabeth Helgelien is perfect for the films "What are we fighting for segment". She is a true America First pundit advocating for former President Trump and and his agenda.”
— Stan Fitzgerald film director
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies, the official press of VFAF Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump:

Elizabeth Helgelien, the VFAF national director of communications, has filmed for the forthcoming documentary titled "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement".

The film is the third in a series geared at grassroots support of the Trump presidential campaign. The film will briefly cover the organizational history and grassroots efforts since 2015.

The project then gets into the conservative agenda and will close calling on Veterans and Law Enforcement to organize and help get the vote out nationwide. The film boasts contributions from some of the most high-profile Veterans in Republican politics, sitting members and other elected officials as well as national influencers and some surprises for the audience. To learn more about the film, and the organization, follow on X at https://x.com/VFAFWarroom (@VFAFWarroom)

VFAF produced it's first documentary film in 2023 , titled "The Fall of Deceit". This was a groundbreaking documentary by Frank X Panico and Stan Fitzgerald featuring General Flynn. The star studded cast includes Laura Loomer , Roger Stone , Admiral Kubic , Vernon Jones , Jody Hice , Jeffrey Clark , John Solomon , John Nantz , Robert Jeffress and more. https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/668557712/the-fall-of-deceit-a-film-by-frank-x-panico-with-donna-stan-fitzgerald-premiered-in-atlanta-georgia-by-legacy-pac/

VFAF produced a second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" - Official trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIUog8u-NxY

Elizabeth Helgelien named VFAF Ambassador

You just read:

