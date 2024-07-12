MSDE Offers Free Summer Meals to Youth

July 12, 2024

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov



Schools, libraries and recreation centers are among the locations offering breakfast and lunch.

BALTIMORE, MD (July 12, 2024) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is offering free meals this summer at sites statewide for youth under age 18.

This USDA federally funded program, along with local sponsoring agencies, ensures that students in Maryland receive the necessary nutrition during the summer months.

“Many families rely on the National School Lunch Program to provide healthy and nutritious meals,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Programs that provide free meals for Maryland families when school is not in session ensure that students remain ready to learn all year long.”

Free meals or snacks are served at participating sites; no ID is required. Service days and times vary depending on the location.

Agencies sponsoring residential camps, closed enrolled sites (such as summer day camps), and pickup meal sites will notify participants about the availability of free meals and whether a free meal application is needed.

For more information about federal child nutrition programs, contact the MSDE Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs at 410-767-0219 or visit eatsmartmaryland.org.

