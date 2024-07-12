A New Thought-provoking Novel - Raymond K. Li releases The Wheel
The best way to inspire readers with perspectives on life and worldly events is to write a mesmerizing historical novel, as history often rhymes”FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The best way to inspire readers with perspectives on life and worldly events is to write a mesmerizing historical novel, as history often rhymes,” Raymond K. Li states.
The new book, published in early July, The Wheel, contains over one hundred interwoven vignettes that traverse the historical landscape from the Qín Dynasty in China, around 210 BCE, to the early years of the Hàn Dynasty, around 81 BCE. These stories are imbued with subtle yet potent messages, inviting the reader to reflect on various aspects of human experience such as morality, the meaning of life, joy and sorrow, fate and fortune, love and hatred, romance, ambitions, loyalty and treachery, war and peace, corruption, political ideology, governance, economic theory, and philosophy. This period of ancient Chinese history was chosen as the backdrop for the novel because many events from this time are relevant to the modern world.
While the major events in this fictional work are in line with historical accounts as documented in Shĭ Jì (The Book of Records) by Sīmă Qiān (circa 135 BCE–?), Hàn Shū (The Book of Hàn) by Bān Gù (circa 32 CE–92 CE), and Zī Zhì Tōng Jiàn (Comprehensive Mirror to Aid in Government) by Sīmă Guāng (circa 1019 CE–1086 CE), they are not intended to be a chronology of historical events. Rather, the actions, dialogues, thoughts, emotions, personalities, psyches, scenes, settings, and ancillary narratives are creatively introduced to bring the characters and events to life. Events and dialogues in this novel represent what they likely would have been given the historical context and are dramatized for the purpose of highlighting the gravity of the crises at that time and portraying the characters as living beings rather than mere historical figures.
The title The Wheel has been thoughtfully selected to encapsulate a recurring theme within these vignettes and a profound aspect of life itself. The full depth and relevance of this title will become evident to the reader upon the completion of the book.
When asked what he hopes readers will take away from the book, Li answers, “To cultivate the habit of thinking deeply about the meaning of life and events in the modern world.”
About the Author
Dr. Raymond K. Li, Ph.D., has earned advanced degrees in mathematics, economics, management, and finance. He has held senior management positions in a major 12 multinational bank and firms in the Wall Street for 32 years. For the past 20 years, his interest has been switched to Chinese classics, oriental philosophies, and religions. He has previously written four books: Confucius Analects, A New Translation with Annotations and Commentaries; Sun Tzu’s Military Principles, Applications to Business and Daily Life; Mencius In Modern Perspectives; The Life and Words of Confucius.
