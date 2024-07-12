Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an infant death that was ruled a homicide.

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at approximately 6:47 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 4000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest for the report of an unconscious infant. MPD Officers and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. The infant was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, February 18, 2023, the infant succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia performed an autopsy. As a result, it was determined the infant’s death was caused by complications of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.

The victim was identified as 5-month-old Kenneth Geo Walton, of Northwest, DC.

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Christen Borden of Northwest, DC. She was transported to the Homicide Branch where she was charged with First Degree Murder. This case was domestic in nature.

CCN: 23023111

