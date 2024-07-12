Sofema Aviation Services Announces September Dangerous Goods Training Sessions
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) will host Dangerous Goods Training Sessions this September, providing essential knowledge for safe air transportSOFIA, BULGARIA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is set to host its upcoming Dangerous Goods Training Sessions this September at the SAS training academy. The sessions are designed to provide in-depth knowledge and compliance with industry standards for handling and transporting dangerous goods by air. Enrolment details
About the courses:
Dangerous Goods Regulations for Acceptance DG Consignments
Date: 16-20 September 2024
Venue: SAS Training Academy
Early Bird Price: €1314 (Regular Price: €1460) for registrations before 19 August 2024
This course offers comprehensive training on the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR) Manual. It is aimed at cargo agents, freight forwarders, and dangerous goods acceptance personnel. Participants will gain a thorough understanding of the DGR contents and learn to handle dangerous goods shipments according to the latest IATA DGR edition. The training follows Function 7.3 of the Competency-based Training and Assessment Approach and requires recurrent training within 24 months to maintain up-to-date knowledge.
Dangerous Goods Train the Trainer
Date: 23-27 September 2024
Venue: SAS Training Academy
Early Bird Price: €1314 (Regular Price: €1460) for registrations before 26 August 2024
This course is tailored for individuals aspiring to become Dangerous Goods Instructors. It ensures compliance with industry standards and ICAO requirements, particularly benefiting cargo professionals involved in transporting hazardous materials by air. The curriculum covers a wide range of specific functions in the field, making it highly relevant for those looking to enhance their expertise in the safe transport of dangerous goods.
Instructor Profile
Vanja Rajic, a seasoned Dangerous Goods instructor and consultant, will lead the training sessions. With over a decade of experience, Rajic has trained approximately 3,000 individuals across various regions, including Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Canada, the Middle East, and Tanzania. Her extensive collaboration with airlines, handling agents, freight forwarders, and shippers, combined with her background in the airline industry, allows her to provide practical and relatable insights into Dangerous Goods Regulations.
Testimonials from Previous Participants
"This course was very interesting and useful."
"The material of the course will be very useful for my future practices."
"The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience."
"The instructor used the right words to explain the material."
"The learning climate was really good and appropriate."
More information and enrolment form are available on this page
Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
+35959282108 ext.
team@sassofia.com
