Sarban by Aida Mehranfar Wins Iron A' Design Award in Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Category
Handcrafted leather bag inspired by Iranian architecture honored for its unique design and craftsmanship in the A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design AwardsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of accessory design, has announced Sarban, a handcrafted leather bag designed by Aida Mehranfar, as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Sarban's unique design and exceptional craftsmanship within the accessory industry.
Sarban's award-winning design showcases the beauty and cultural heritage of Iranian architecture, making it highly relevant to fashion enthusiasts seeking meaningful and distinctive accessories. By combining traditional art with modern design elements, Sarban appeals to a wide range of customers who appreciate both style and cultural significance in their fashion choices.
Inspired by the Sarban Minaret in Isfahan, Iran, the leather bag features geometric shapes and a brick-like color that resemble the minaret's design. The use of camel leather not only adds durability to the product but also symbolizes the minaret's function as a guide for camels and caravans. Sarban's design is a testament to Aida Mehranfar's meticulous attention to detail and her ability to transform architectural elements into a functional and visually appealing accessory.
Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Aida Mehranfar and her brand, Fida, to continue their pursuit of excellence in accessory design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the integration of cultural heritage and modern design, leading to even more innovative and meaningful creations within the fashion industry.
Interested parties may learn more about Sarban and Aida Mehranfar's award-winning design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=152080
About Fida
Fida has been in operation for approximately ten years. From the beginning, Fida's goal has been to design and produce unique bags inspired by Iranian art. Most of Fida's models reflect Iranian art to introduce it to the world.
Fida company is active in the field of leather product design and production, with a focus on design rather than the amount of production. As a small group working in the field of handicrafts, Fida combines traditional Iranian art with modern art to facilitate better communication with different cultures in other countries. Some of Fida's products include the Javidan hand-embroidered leather clutch bag, the Peacock hand-embroidered leather cushion, and the Sarban hand-embroidered leather bag.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
https://accessorydesignaward.com
