Forestry Department and Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam co-operate in sustainable forest development

VIETNAM, July 12 - HÀ NỘI — The Forestry Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for sustainable forest development, towards water replenishment and carbon offset forestry investment and development.

The agreement came as part of a public-private partnership conference in the multi-use value of forest ecosystems. The event also marked the launch of the National Forest Passport Initiative.

Việt Nam has over 14.86 million hectares of forests, rich and diverse in ecosystem values. Over the years, the forestry sector has promoted the policy of 'socialising forestry' through various mechanisms and policies.

The MoU signing aims to realise these policies. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam becomes one of the first companies to partner with the forestry sector in sustainable forest development working towards a greener future.

Under the MoU, the two sides will work together to plant native and large timber trees, aim to regenerate water resources, increase carbon absorption and protect the environment, while enhancing livelihoods for local people.

There are also plans for designing and implementing the 'forestry semester' programme and piloting the 'National Forest Passport' initiative.

Additionally, both parties will co-operate in areas such as improving mechanisms, policies, as well as communications to raise awareness about nature conservation, biodiversity, the role of forest ecosystems, and water protection.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Jahanzeb Khan, General Director and CEO of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam, said: “Throughout 30 years in Việt Nam, Suntory PepsiCo, has established partnership with key stakeholders, in striving to address environmental and social challenges through strategic partnerships and innovative models, bringing positive impacts to the community. Through strategic public-private partnerships with the MARD, we not only level up the impact of our ongoing reforestation programs but also pursuing multiple objectives, such as restoring and replenishing more than 100 per cent of the water used in production at all our plants by 2050, contributing to carbon offset and improving livelihoods for locals.”

The Director of the Forestry Department, Trần Quang Bảo, said: “The overarching goal of the forestry sector is to become an economic-technical sector, to establish, manage, protect, develop, and use forests sustainably,... ensuring broad and equal participation of all economic sectors in forestry activities. Therefore, the roles of both the public and private sectors are extremely important. We acknowledge the contributions of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam to sustainable development programmes in Việt Nam.

“This co-operation marks a significant step forward between the two parties in developing sustainable forests and leveraging the multi-use value of forest ecosystems.”

This is the first time the initiative is being implemented in Việt Nam, with the goal of creating a mechanism to promote ecotourism development in national parks and nature reserves. It aims to motivate tourists to experience and explore the values of forest ecosystems. Gradually, it will form a sustainable financial mechanism and create momentum for national parks and nature reserves with tourism infrastructure to attract visitors, while also drawing community attention to the sustainable values of ecosystems.

In the initial phase, the National Park Passport will be rolled out in 34 national parks which have special-use forest systems with tourism activities. Domestic and international tourists can obtain the passport in either paper or electronic form. Passport holders will also have the opportunity to receive incentives and rewards when visiting national parks and meeting the required conditions.

