Vietnamese businesses in UK strengthen connections

VIETNAM, July 12 - HÀ NỘI — More than 50 members of the Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK) have gathered in London to share their operation experience in the European country.

VBUK President Hoàng Việt Phương said that the event aims to provide participants with a chance to meet, exchange ideas, and get updates on the macro-economic situation and information helpful for their operations, especially amid current challenges facing the British economy.

In the time to come, the association will coordinate with the Vietnamese Trade Office and the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK as well as ministries, sectors, and localities to organise trade and investment events to connect Vietnamese and British businesses, thus providing more chances for them to expand partnership and contribute to the two economies, he said.

Meanwhile, VBUK Vice President Nguyễn Li Lê said the association has always worked as a bridge between Việt Nam and the UK as well as a venue for Vietnamese businesses in the UK. She said that such meetings will be held regularly in every two or three months to foster the solidarity among Vietnamese firms for common development.

Along with business issues, participants also shared their experience in many areas such as electricity and gas efficiency in businesses and other noteworthy issues.

VBUK, a non-profit organisation established in 2006, operates with the goal of supporting Vietnamese businesses in the UK, while connecting and assisting domestic businesses that engage in import-export and capital attraction activities with the UK, as well as British businesses wishing to invest and cooperate with Vietnamese peers.

Currently, the association has a membership of more than 100. — VNS