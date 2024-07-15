AVIDLOVE Celebrates PRIME DAY with Exclusive Offers and Discounts
EINPresswire.com/ -- AVIDLOVE, the esteemed brand known for its exquisite lingerie, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming PRIME DAY event. This exclusive campaign promises an array of incredible discounts and special offers available on both the Amazon store and the official AVIDLOVE website.
Set to run from July 16 to July 17, 2024, AVIDLOVE’s PRIME DAY event is designed to enhance the shopping experience for customers, providing them with exceptional value on their favorite products. The official AVIDLOVE website will host the 'Give Avid Love on Prime Day' event, while the Amazon store will feature the 'PRIME DAY Special Sale.'
The event offers a perfect opportunity for shoppers to update their lingerie collections with stylish and comfortable pieces. Shoppers can enjoy a fantastic deal of buying three items and getting 30% off. There will be limited-time flash sales on select items, an enticing offer of buying two corsets and getting a free fishnet, a great deal of four panties for $20, and a special promotion on the Teddies Collection where buying one gets you the second at 30% off. Additionally, AVIDLOVE's Amazon store will feature discounts ranging from 20% to 50% off, allowing customers to find significant savings on their favorite items.
Through its participation in the PRIME DAY event, AVIDLOVE aims to share these wonderful deals with customers, while also highlighting the brand’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. This event is a testament to AVIDLOVE’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality lingerie at great prices.
About AVIDLOVE
Founded in 2015, AVIDLOVE is dedicated to helping every woman appreciate and adore the best parts of herself, both inside and out. We offer a diverse range of lingerie to meet various needs and preferences, having served over 20 million clients worldwide. Our mission is to ensure everyone finds designs that dazzle, allowing them to live life in style. At AVIDLOVE, we believe in a world without judgment, labels, or limits, where every choice is an expression of one's desires.
For more information and to explore the collection available during the PRIME DAY event, visit AVIDLOVE’s official website and Amazon store.
Hillen Dogwa
Set to run from July 16 to July 17, 2024, AVIDLOVE’s PRIME DAY event is designed to enhance the shopping experience for customers, providing them with exceptional value on their favorite products. The official AVIDLOVE website will host the 'Give Avid Love on Prime Day' event, while the Amazon store will feature the 'PRIME DAY Special Sale.'
The event offers a perfect opportunity for shoppers to update their lingerie collections with stylish and comfortable pieces. Shoppers can enjoy a fantastic deal of buying three items and getting 30% off. There will be limited-time flash sales on select items, an enticing offer of buying two corsets and getting a free fishnet, a great deal of four panties for $20, and a special promotion on the Teddies Collection where buying one gets you the second at 30% off. Additionally, AVIDLOVE's Amazon store will feature discounts ranging from 20% to 50% off, allowing customers to find significant savings on their favorite items.
Through its participation in the PRIME DAY event, AVIDLOVE aims to share these wonderful deals with customers, while also highlighting the brand’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. This event is a testament to AVIDLOVE’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality lingerie at great prices.
About AVIDLOVE
Founded in 2015, AVIDLOVE is dedicated to helping every woman appreciate and adore the best parts of herself, both inside and out. We offer a diverse range of lingerie to meet various needs and preferences, having served over 20 million clients worldwide. Our mission is to ensure everyone finds designs that dazzle, allowing them to live life in style. At AVIDLOVE, we believe in a world without judgment, labels, or limits, where every choice is an expression of one's desires.
For more information and to explore the collection available during the PRIME DAY event, visit AVIDLOVE’s official website and Amazon store.
Hillen Dogwa
AVIDLOVE
+1 586-280-2888
service@avidlove.com