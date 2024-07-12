FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SOUTH AFRICAN FILM ANTHOLOGY 'HYPERLINK'

Freestyle Digital Media just released the foreign language surreal drama anthology of 4 South African short films, HYPERLINK, to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on July 12, 2024

Foreign Language Anthology of 4 Surreal South African Dramatic Short Films Debuts on U.S. VOD Platforms and DVD on July 12, 2024

HYPERLINK was a labour of love with a shoestring budget. This exposure has exceeded our expectations and feels more surreal than the film. We’re deeply honoured to share it with this wide an audience.” — Filmmaker Nolitha Mkulisi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the foreign language surreal drama anthology of 4 South African short films, HYPERLINK, which is now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on July 12, 2024.

An anthology of four shorts which examine the risks, perils, and the illusory reality of the internet and surveillance culture, HYPERLINK was directed by South African filmmakers Mzonke Maloney, Nolitha Mkulisi, Julie Nxadi and Evan Wigdorowitz. Presented in multiple languages (English, French, IsiXhosa, and IsiZulu with English subtitles), these young South African makers reflect on the seductive, and at times treacherous, illusory reality of the internet. In one short, a Christian convert is preparing for his rebirth as a man of God – unaware that his teenage daughter, who hasn’t heard from him in three months, has declared him dead on social media. In the next short, a schoolgirl sees her private life made public when she invites a classmate, who is an online influencer, to her home. In the third short, a divorced man with financial troubles so much wants to show his young daughter he can be a good father, that he fails to see the precarious position into which he is maneuvering himself. And in the fourth short, a poet and commentator risks losing herself and those she loves in her desire to use her fame to achieve social change.

Written and directed by filmmakers Mzonke Maloney, Evan Wigdorowitz, Nolitha Mkulisi, and Julie Nxadi, HYPERLINK was produced by Nolitha Mkulisi, Håkon Ludvik Grønvold, and Petrus van Staden. The HYPERLINK featured casts include Lindile Manyonta (‘Jerry’), Vela Zozo (‘Phoop’) , Chantal Malonga (‘Nada’), Sibulele Gcilitshana (‘Sibu’), Tessa Jubber (‘Kate’) Nambita Ntsaluba (‘Nams’) Neo Leoka (‘Neo’), Leon Clingman (‘Yossi’), Adrian Galley (‘Dov’), Balindile Ka Ngcobo (‘Khona’), Nandi Jakuja (‘Nandi’).

“This experiment was inspired by notorious incidents on the internet and social media in a specific context,” said filmmaker Nolitha Mkulisi. “It felt relevant to make it at that time, soon after the pandemic ensued, literally leaving people to their electronic devices. We always knew it had to end up somewhere it was inspired by. It was a labour of love with a shoestring budget. This exposure has exceeded our expectations and feels more surreal than the film. We’re deeply honoured to share it with this wide an audience.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire HYPERLINK directly with Nolitha Mkulisi and Brown Flamingo Productions.

HYPERLINK trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=T48zCaESXYQ

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi- platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv