Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 11, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 11, 2024

Convened at 10 A.M.

Adjourned at 10:02 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Kenyatta.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of actuarial notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·       House Bill 2450, Printer’s Number 3401 as amended by Amendment A05385

·       House Bill 2450, Printer’s Number 3401 as amended by Amendment A05391

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

 and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 115

HB 327

HB 663

HB 1853

HB 1889

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

 and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 897

HB 1540

HB 1633

HB 2310

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made

 by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 24

SB 656

SB 688

SB 700

SB 831

SB 1001

SB 1009

SB 1150

SB 1154

SB 1246

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made

 by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and entitled as

follows, viz:

 

SB 654

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 115

HB 209

HB 327

HB 559

HB 560

HB 613

HB 663

HB 897

HB 1032

HB 1540

HB 1663

HB 1853

HB 1889

HB 1993

HB 2216

HB 2310

 

SB 24

SB 654

SB 656

SB 688

SB 700

SB 831

SB 1001

SB 1009
SB 1150

SB 1154

SB 1246

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 496       Commerce

                        

HB 2491    Finance

HB 2492    State Government

HB 2493    Education

HB 2494    Transportation

HB 2495    Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2496    Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2497    Local Government

                        

SB 1026     Labor And Industry

SB 1118     Judiciary

SB 1160     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 1232     Labor And Industry

SB 1274     Labor And Industry

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1293        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2092        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2339        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2334        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1032        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 897           From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1540        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1633        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed


HB 1993        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2216        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2310        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 24              From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 700           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 831           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1001         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1150         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1154         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 654           From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 411

A Resolution designating the month of July 2024 as "Parks and Recreation Month" in Pennsylvania.              

200-2

HR 460

A Resolution designating July 19, 2024, as "Parks and Recreation Professionals Day" in Pennsylvania.              

200-2

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, September 23, 2024  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 11, 2024

