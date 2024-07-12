Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 11, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 11, 2024

Convened at 10 A.M.

Adjourned at 10:02 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Kenyatta.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of actuarial notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 2450, Printer’s Number 3401 as amended by Amendment A05385

· House Bill 2450, Printer’s Number 3401 as amended by Amendment A05391

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 115

HB 327

HB 663

HB 1853

HB 1889

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 897

HB 1540

HB 1633

HB 2310

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made

by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 24

SB 656

SB 688

SB 700

SB 831

SB 1001

SB 1009

SB 1150

SB 1154

SB 1246

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made

by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and entitled as

follows, viz:

SB 654

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 115

HB 209

HB 327

HB 559

HB 560

HB 613

HB 663

HB 897

HB 1032

HB 1540

HB 1663

HB 1853

HB 1889

HB 1993

HB 2216

HB 2310

SB 24

SB 654

SB 656

SB 688

SB 700

SB 831

SB 1001

SB 1009

SB 1150

SB 1154

SB 1246

Bills Referred

HR 496 Commerce

HB 2491 Finance

HB 2492 State Government

HB 2493 Education

HB 2494 Transportation

HB 2495 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2496 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2497 Local Government

SB 1026 Labor And Industry

SB 1118 Judiciary

SB 1160 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 1232 Labor And Industry

SB 1274 Labor And Industry

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1293 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2092 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2339 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2334 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1032 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 897 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1540 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1633 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed



HB 1993 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2216 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2310 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 24 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 700 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 831 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1001 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1150 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1154 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 654 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 411 A Resolution designating the month of July 2024 as "Parks and Recreation Month" in Pennsylvania. 200-2 HR 460 A Resolution designating July 19, 2024, as "Parks and Recreation Professionals Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-2

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, September 23, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.