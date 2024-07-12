Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 11, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 11, 2024
Convened at 10 A.M.
Adjourned at 10:02 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Kenyatta.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of actuarial notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 2450, Printer’s Number 3401 as amended by Amendment A05385
· House Bill 2450, Printer’s Number 3401 as amended by Amendment A05391
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 115
HB 327
HB 663
HB 1853
HB 1889
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 897
HB 1540
HB 1633
HB 2310
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the
House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made
by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 24
SB 656
SB 688
SB 700
SB 831
SB 1001
SB 1009
SB 1150
SB 1154
SB 1246
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made
by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and entitled as
follows, viz:
SB 654
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 115
HB 209
HB 327
HB 559
HB 560
HB 613
HB 663
HB 897
HB 1032
HB 1540
HB 1663
HB 1853
HB 1889
HB 1993
HB 2216
HB 2310
SB 24
SB 654
SB 656
SB 688
SB 700
SB 831
SB 1001
SB 1009
SB 1150
SB 1154
SB 1246
Bills Referred
HR 496 Commerce
HB 2491 Finance
HB 2492 State Government
HB 2493 Education
HB 2494 Transportation
HB 2495 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2496 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2497 Local Government
SB 1026 Labor And Industry
SB 1118 Judiciary
SB 1160 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 1232 Labor And Industry
SB 1274 Labor And Industry
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1293 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2092 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2339 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2334 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1032 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 897 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1540 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1633 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1993 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2216 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2310 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 24 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 700 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 831 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1001 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 1150 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 1154 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 654 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the month of July 2024 as "Parks and Recreation Month" in Pennsylvania.
200-2
A Resolution designating July 19, 2024, as "Parks and Recreation Professionals Day" in Pennsylvania.
200-2
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, September 23, 2024 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.