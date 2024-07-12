Laura Burnett Releases Third Single "Oh Lordy" from EP "Moments in Time"
'Oh Lordy' holds a special place in my heart lyrically. It's a spiritual song about finding strength and hope in difficult times”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Burnett, has just released her highly anticipated third single, "Oh Lordy," from her EP "Moments in Time." The slide blues song is inspired by gospel blues songs from the past and showcases Burnett's heartfelt lyrics. The single is now available on all streaming platforms as of July 12.
— Laura Burnett
"Oh Lordy" tells the story of a character in a state of peril, calling out to a higher power for help. The song's raw emotion, lyrical content and melody capture the essence of traditional gospel blues, while Burnett's unique style and modern production give it a fresh and contemporary feel.
"When I wrote 'Oh Lordy' and played it, internally I heard a rich, soulful voice singing; not my own," says Burnett. "I wanted a vocal that sounded more traditional to the style of music and felt the song needed that. I had a very strong impression of how it should sound. When I recorded it with my vocal, it wasn’t matching how I heard it internally, so I put it aside. Years later, I revisited it, and warmed up to it and decided to sing it.
"'Oh Lordy' holds a special place in my heart lyrically. It's a spiritual song about finding strength and hope in difficult times," Burnett shares. "I hope that listeners can connect with it and find comfort in its message."
The release of "Oh Lordy" follows Burnett's previous singles, "Moments" and "Whiskey Love."
Don't miss out on Laura Burnett's soulful and powerful new single "Oh Lordy" from her EP "Moments in Time," now available on all streaming platforms.
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/4pLymKL0FVBTfqo8DJYdB1?si=xG2PLxo1TmudWEf3jEWrsQ
Amazon:
https://amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0D6V5747V?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_QopFEyscjwuvXR2i0MErRCcxZ
Laura Burnett-Oh Lordy-(video)