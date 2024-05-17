Laura Burnett, TV Producer & Award Winning Filmmaker Releases her Second Single "Whiskey Love"
Laura Burnett, TV Producer & Award Winning Filmmaker Releases her Second Single "Whiskey Love" from her upcoming Ep "Moments in Time"
I am happy to release 'Whiskey Love' as the second single from my EP," says Burnett. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the successful release of her debut single "Moments" in March, singer-songwriter Laura Burnett is back with another captivating track. The second single, titled "Whiskey Love", is released today her artist page on all major streaming platforms.
— Laura Burnett
"Whiskey Love" has been described as a haunting, alternative blues song with a retro atmospheric slide guitar twang towards the abyss. It’s unsettling, cavernous, and gritty, swirling with a raw psycho-sexual delta blues style and a sensual vocal that retains a dark sweetness, crackling with simmering energy. This song conjures a mood of rebellious passion and hedonistic, devil-may-care attitude. The sultry track is a departure from her uplifting debut alternative love ballad, but still maintains the same evocative storytelling that is Burnett's signature style.
"I am happy to release 'Whiskey Love' as the second single from my EP," says Burnett. It's a song that came to me as I was walking home from the west side of NYC to the lower east side; on a cold winter evening. The lyrics and melody just flowed from me. When I got home into my warm room; I wrote the lyrics I was singing, and the music down, and played it. It was the fastest song I have written. A music critic told me it sounded like a psychedelic opium den on the Mississippi delta. (in a good way!). I loved this description as well of many others because they are so visual.
I hope people enjoy it.”
For more updates and information, follow Burnett on her social media platforms below and stay tuned for another release in June.
Youtube Music
https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_lPaXlOH8WtfEpCAuGcPJov9yLutlpbUPE
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/album/4B6t5ALFhqVild2ZQls7Lo
Whiskey Love(Lyric Video)- Laura Burnett