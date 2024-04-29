Laura Burnett Releases Second Single "Whiskey Love" from Upcoming EP "Moments in Time"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Burnett, the rising alternative artist, is back with her second single "Whiskey Love" from her highly anticipated EP "Moments in Time". After the success of her first single "Moments", a heartfelt love ballad, Burnett is ready to captivate her audience once again with her unique and eclectic sound.
"Whiskey Love" is an atmospheric and sultry alternative blues song that showcases Burnett's versatility as an artist. The song features slide guitar, adding a touch of nostalgia and grit to the track. With its bluesy melody and evocative lyrics, "Whiskey Love" is sure to leave a lasting impression on listeners.
The single will be available on all streaming platforms on May 17th, and fans can pre-save it now on Burnett's artist page. This release is a testament to Burnett's dedication and passion for her craft, as she continues to experiment with different genres.
Burnett's EP "Moments in Time" is set to release later this year, and fans can expect a diverse collection, This release is a testament to Burnett's dedication and passion for her craft, as she continues to experiment with different genres. With her unique blend of indie rock, alternative and blues, Burnett is carving her own path in the music industry.
Don't miss out on the release of "Whiskey Love" on May 17th and stay tuned for more updates on Laura Burnett's EP "Moments in Time". Follow her on social media and streaming platforms to be the first to hear her latest releases.
Social Media
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5XzDXybauO9KGhV4K9Ei8t
I HeartRadio:
https://www.iheart.com/artist/laura-burnett-42601766/
YoutubeMusic:
https://music.youtube.com/channel/UCx-ZiLZrNuWRBzwLYNhlsbQ
Laura Michelle Burnett
