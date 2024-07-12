Automated Container Terminal Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automated Container Terminal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

Automated Container Terminal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated container terminal market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.35 billion in 2023 to $13.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to operational efficiency, labor optimization and cost reduction, growing container traffic, safety and security concerns, competitive pressure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automated container terminal market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), 5g connectivity and iot integration, autonomous vehicles and drones, global trade expansion, data analytics for predictive maintenance.

Growth Driver Of The Automated Container Terminal Market

The increasing number of container ports is expected to propel the growth of the automated container terminal market going forward. A container port, also known as a container terminal, transports cargo containers between different transport vehicles for onward transportation. Automated container terminals provide increased efficiency and throughput compared to conventional manual terminals. These automated systems can manage containers more rapidly and precisely, resulting in quicker ship turnaround times and expanded terminal capacity. With the ongoing growth of global trade, the demand for container terminals that are both efficient and capable of handling high throughput becomes increasingly imperative.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automated container terminal market include Siemens AG, Cyberlogitec Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Nidec ASI, Liebherr Group, DP World Limited, Deutschland GmbH, Terex Corporation, Konecranes, Port of Hamburg Marketing, COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited, JBT Corporation, ORBCOMM, Cargotec Corporation, Port Of Los Angeles, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Port of Barcelona, INFORM GmbH, Port of Long Beach, Camco Technologies, IDENTEC Solutions, TBA Group, APM Terminals, Künz GmbH.

Major companies operating in the automated container terminal market are developing innovative technological products such as Termina to increase their profitability in the market. Terminal 7 is Taiwan's first and largest fully automatic container terminal, officially opened for business.

Segments:

1) By Product: Software, Equipment, Services

2) By Project: Greenfield Projects, Brownfield Projects

3) By Automation: Semi Automation, Fully Automation, Quarry Crane

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the automated container terminal market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of automated container terminal.

Automated Container Terminal Market Definition

An automated container terminal (ACT) refers to the application of computerized systems to manage the movement of containers within a port or terminal, aiming to improve efficiency and productivity by reducing the time and cost associated with manual handling processes.

The main products of automated container terminals are software, equipment and services. Software refers to a set of instructions or programs that enable a computer or a computing device to perform specific tasks. It includes different projects such as greenfield projects, and brownfield projects, equipped with automation types such as semi automation, fully automation, and quarry crane.

Automated Container Terminal Global Market Report 2024 covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automated Container Terminal Global Market Report 2024 provides insights on automated container terminal market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

