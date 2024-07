Senate Bill 1154 Printer's Number 1819

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - (E) COUNCIL MEETINGS.--THE MEETINGS OF THE COUNCIL SHALL BE

HELD BIMONTHLY AND AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIRPERSON AS NECESSARY

AND SHALL BE CONDUCTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF 65

PA.C.S. CH. 7 (RELATING TO OPEN MEETINGS).

(F) QUORUM.--A MAJORITY OF THE VOTING MEMBERS OF THE COUNCIL

SHALL CONSTITUTE A QUORUM, AND A QUORUM SHALL BE REQUIRED TO

VOTE ON ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN BY THE COUNCIL.

(G) COUNCIL ACTIONS.--A TWO-THIRDS VOTE OF THE VOTING

MEMBERS OF THE COUNCIL SHALL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL ACTIONS TAKEN

BY THE COUNCIL.

(H) TECHNICAL SUPPORT.--THE OFFICE OF THE BUDGET, THE

DEPARTMENT, THE AGENCY AND THE STATE-RELATED UNIVERSITIES SHALL

PROVIDE TECHNICAL SUPPORT, INCLUDING DATA, RESEARCH AND OTHER

ASSISTANCE REQUIRED BY THE COUNCIL, TO CARRY OUT THE COUNCIL'S

POWERS AND DUTIES UNDER THIS SECTION.

(I) POWERS AND DUTIES.--THE COUNCIL SHALL:

(1) CONSULT WITH COMMONWEALTH AGENCIES AND EXPERTS TO

ASSIST IN CARRYING OUT THE DUTIES OF THIS SECTION.

(2) HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS AT EACH ONE OF THE STATE-

RELATED UNIVERSITIES AND RECEIVE INPUT FROM EXPERTS AND

INTERESTED PARTIES, INCLUDING PARENTS AND STUDENTS.

(3) DEVELOP RECOMMENDATIONS FOR A PROCESS THAT UTILIZES

PERFORMANCE-BASED METRICS TO DISTRIBUTE FUNDING.

(4) NO LATER THAN APRIL 30, 2025, TRANSMIT THE

RECOMMENDATIONS TO THE GOVERNOR, THE BOARD, THE DEPARTMENT

AND THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY, INCLUDING DRAFT LEGISLATION TO

IMPLEMENT THE PROCESS TO DISTRIBUTE FUNDING.

(J) PERFORMANCE-BASED FUNDING METRICS.--THE COUNCIL SHALL

CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING METRICS WHEN DEVELOPING THE PROCESS UNDER

UNDER SUBSECTION (I):

