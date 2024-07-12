HCM City set to host Korean expo

VIETNAM, July 12 - HCM CITY — More than 200 companies including start-ups from the Republic of Korea will showcase premium products and services at the 2024 Mega Us Expo to be held in HCM City from August 22 to 24.

The annual expo, to be held at White Palace, will have on display more than 600 products and services like consumer and household goods, furniture, home appliances, cosmetics, nail, hair and scalp products, fintech, medical devices, high-tech agriculture, processed foods, sauces, health and baby foods, and software.

Speaking at a ceremony to introduce the expo on Thursday, Nguyễn Việt Dũng, director of the city Department of Science and Technology, said the event has returned on a bigger scale to promote cooperation in innovation and start-ups between the two countries.

It also helps promote partnerships among incubators and start-ups, he said.

Around 1,500 B2B matching programmes between Korean and Vietnamese businesses will be held and 5,000 buyers will be invited to participate.

A start-up pitch programme, Venture.Star, will take place with10 Korean and 10 Vietnamese start-ups and 20 investors.

There will be a Korea-Việt Nam college student start-up idea contest called Univ.Star aimed at strengthening their capabilities through innovative ideas and idea pitching consulting activities.

The annual event is organised by the city Department of Science and Technology, Saigon Innovation Hub, Koretoviet Trade Promotion Centre, Jeonbuk Center for Creative Economy & Innovation, and JYGLOBAL. — VNS