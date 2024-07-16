Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Wake Forest, Raleigh
Entrepreneurial Couple Invests In Award-Winning Franchise
Raleigh and the Triangle region is a growing market and small/medium-sized businesses are typically underserved in Payroll/HR Services.”WAKE FOREST, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll Vault, the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in Wake Forest and Raleigh, signing a couple with financial services expertise as its newest franchisee.
— Entrepreneur Shannon Mulhearn
Entrepreneurs Shannon and Ryan Mulhearn chose a Payroll Vault franchise because it was a perfect fit for their backgrounds and personalities. Shannon has experience working with investors on mortgage-back securities; Ryan has a background in finance and accounting as a CPA.
“We could have met with a dozen more and would not have found a more impressive business model - from the business community we get to serve, to the full-time support on everything from operations, marketing, sales, systems, training, and more,” Shannon said. “Raleigh and the Triangle region is a growing market and small/medium-sized businesses are typically underserved in Payroll/HR Services. With our small business-to-business model, they'll have access to customized products and services with an accessible team to answer their questions anytime they have them.”
Payroll Vault offers franchisees fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly and yearly transactions. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs.
“The Payroll Vault model fills a vital need for small and medium businesses, which empowers franchisees to leverage their bottom-line experience in financial services to help the business community at large,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees overcome obstacles to create long-term, sustainable success through award-winning technology, insightful training and effective marketing support.”
Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The franchise’s business model, which provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation and payroll funding.
Payroll Services provide franchise owners with a wealth of knowledge to support their success. Franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.
Franchisees also receive in-depth sales training support to ensure they are up and running within 90 days. The three-day owners training program kicks off our continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.
“By joining their team, I get to help them focus on growing their business instead of keeping up with payroll and compliance tasks,” Shannon said. “We can provide the same full-service spectrum of services that larger companies provide, but with an ongoing, personalized and dedicated customer experience.
If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Shannon, you can reach her via email at Shannon.Mulhearn@payrollvault.com.
If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.
About Payroll Vault
Payroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.
About Oakscale Franchise Partners
Oakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.
