Payroll Vault Opens 7th Franchise Location in Texas
Award-Winning Franchise Helping Entrepreneurs in Frisco
We deliver the personalized touch that our business community deserves throughout every step of the process.”FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll Vault, the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in Texas, opening a new site to help small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in Frisco.
— Sean Marrero, Payroll Vault in Frisco
Sean Marrero, who has been a resident of the Frisco and McKinney area for many years, assists small businesses by providing a range of essential services, from payroll management services to HR support for onboarding new employees.
"Prioritizing the needs of small and medium-sized businesses is crucial for their growth," emphasized Marrero, who has been the Director of Business Development since the Payroll Vault office’s spring opening. "We deliver the personalized touch that our business community deserves throughout every step of the process."
Franchise Business Review recently recognized Payroll Vault with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation and culture.
“Payroll Vault provides franchisees with multiple streams of revenue that are sustainable and scalable,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help solve the biggest challenges for franchisors and franchisees attain the success they envisioned from the beginning with cutting-edge technology, continuous support and proven insight.”
Payroll Vault, which provides year-long recurring revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation and payroll funding.
Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000–without a real estate investment–to set up an exceptional return on investment.
The company provides in-depth, award-winning sales training support to ensure franchisees are up and running within 90 days. Franchise owners receive Payroll Vault’s proprietary Sales Playbook and recommended sales systems for sustainable success.
In addition, franchise owners will receive more sales support from Payroll Vault’s inclusive marketing program, which includes website design and optimization, custom public relations, blog creation, along with marketing manuals and materials as part of the initial investment.
If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Sean, you can reach him via email at: Sean.Marrero@payrollvault.com.
If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.
About Payroll Vault
Payroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.
About Oakscale Franchise Partners
Oakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.
