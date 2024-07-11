MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 1, 2024, to Monday, July 8, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 1, 2024, through Monday, July 8, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 71 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 1, 2024

A Ruger SR-22P .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-099-653

A shotgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-100-412

A Daisy Powerline 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 5500 block of Fifth Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-100-558

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Donyee Daniels, of Northeast, D.C., for Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Fugitive from Justice, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-100-634

A Daisy Powerline 340 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Jacorri Terrell Stroman, of St. Charles, MD, and 18-year-old Marion Stanley Austin, of Suitland, MD, for Armed Carjacking, Possession of a BB gun, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, No Permit, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-100-639

A Turkey Arm Elegant SLBX3 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 600 block of Fourth Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-100-662

A Stoeger STR-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-100-694

Two Rock Island Armory revolvers were recovered in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-100-781

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

A Winchester 23G .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-100-805

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of S Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-100-827

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Marcus Jamison, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Flee a Law Enforcement Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-100-860

A Mossberg 715T .22 caliber rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-100-861

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-101-059

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of 58th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Markese Dayon Blankney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-101-184

A Ruger P-94DC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of C Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kayvon Bernard Huff, of Bryans Road, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-101-215

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Isaac Jerome Walker, of no fixed address, and 38-year-old Adonis Renaye Howard, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-101-299

A Century Arms Draco 9mm caliber assault rifle and a Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 7100 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Rasheed Jenkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-101-307

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-101-488

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun and 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Anthony Russell, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying Dangerous Weapon, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Counterfeit Tags, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-101-669

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Alexander Stephen Chao Kozlowski, of Lutz, FL, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-101-710

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of First Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., and 21-year-old Savion Marquice Makle, of Brandywine, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-101-712

A Crossman Arms Storm XT air rifle was recovered in the 2900 block of N Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-101-803

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Langston Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-101-888

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-101-899

Thursday, July 4, 2024

A CZ P-10Z 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Second Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-101-948

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Aquan Edward Tyndle, of Southeast, D.C., for Carry Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-101-980

A Beretta 21A .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-102-231

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Toren Alfonso Pride, of Southwest, D.C., and 23-year-old Tamone Cooper, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation, Possession with Inten to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-102-274

A Smith & Wesson 733 .32 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 28th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-102-322

A Sig Sauer P-229 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of Meade Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old James Cornell Walton, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-102-347