Tennessee’s Division of Elections Presented National Clearinghouse Award for Election Administration Excellence

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Recently, United States Election Assistance (EAC) Commissioner Donald Palmer and Commissioner Christy McCormick traveled to Tennessee to present Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins with a National Clearinghouse Award for Excellence in Election Administration.

“The EAC is pleased to recognize the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office with a Clearinghouse Award for its American Sign Language (ASL) Video Project. This project is an outstanding example of innovative accessibility efforts during an election,” said EAC Vice Chair Donald Palmer and Commissioner Christy McCormick in a joint statement. “The video series demonstrates a deep dedication to ensuring that all eligible Tennesseans have access to election information from a trusted source. The series of ASL not only demonstrates a clear benefit to deaf voters but also creates a new best practice for election administrators in 2024 and beyond. We thank the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office for its commitment to accessibility in elections.”

Tennessee’s Division of Elections received the national award from Commissioner Palmer and Commissioner McCormick in Nashville on June 28 for this project. The low-cost video series provided trusted information to Tennesseans who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“Our Division of Elections continues to identify innovative solutions to increase opportunities for registered voters to prepare for and successfully cast a ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We greatly appreciate Commissioner McCormick and Commissioner Palmer for traveling to Tennessee to present us with this national award. Thanks to our staff within the Elections Division for helping us achieve this honor.”

The Secretary of State’s ASL Video Project drastically decreased the likelihood that voters experiencing hearing loss would lack information about components of constitutional amendments featured on the ballot during the previous election cycle. This series was viewed more than 24,400 times.

“Thank you to the EAC and Commissioners Palmer and McCormick for visiting with us and for recognizing our American Sign Language Project with this award for national excellence,” said Coordinator Goins. “This achievement would not have been possible without effective partners like Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Disability Rights Tennessee, and the Tennessee Disability Coalition. These organizations help us continue providing solutions to assist more registered voters during the electoral process.”

Tennessee has been ranked number one in election integrity for three consecutive years. The Secretary of State’s Office is also the trusted source for all election information. For more information on Tennessee elections, visit GoVoteTN - Information for Voters | Tennessee Secretary of State.

The National Clearinghouse Awards are essential in fulfilling the EAC’s mission to serve as a clearinghouse for election administration information under the Help America Vote Act. Submissions were judged on innovation, sustainability, outreach, cost-effectiveness, replicability, and the generation of positive results.

###